https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-us-sanctions-against-russian-media-extraordinary-situation-1120147720.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls US Sanctions Against Russian Media Extraordinary Situation
Sputnik International
New sanctions imposed by the United States against Russian media constitute an extraordinary situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"Today the situation is extraordinary. Yesterday, Russian journalists in the US were subjected to aggression. They were subjected to a real terrorist information attack, both as corporations and in their personal capacity," Zakharova told a BRICS media summit. Zakharova also characterized the US sanctions as "an attack on freedom of speech." On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States imposed new sanctions against three entities and two individuals for their alleged disinformation campaign on Russia’s behalf. The Treasury Department then issued a general license authorizing wind-down transactions with Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya and TV Novosti through November 13 after it imposed full blocking sanctions against the two entities.
09:29 GMT 14.09.2024

09:29 GMT 14.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New sanctions imposed by the United States against Russian media constitute an extraordinary situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"Today the situation is extraordinary. Yesterday, Russian journalists in the US were subjected to aggression. They were subjected to a real terrorist information attack, both as corporations and in their personal capacity," Zakharova told a BRICS media summit.
Zakharova also characterized the US sanctions as "an attack on freedom of speech."
"In addition to the monstrous, completely unjustified political statements made yesterday by Washington regarding the media, parallel to this, there is also physical aggression against journalists," the spokeswoman said.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States imposed new sanctions against three entities and two individuals for their alleged disinformation campaign on Russia’s behalf. The Treasury Department then issued a general license authorizing wind-down transactions with Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya and TV Novosti through November 13 after it imposed full blocking sanctions against the two entities.
