Russian Foreign Ministry Calls US Sanctions Against Russian Media Extraordinary Situation

New sanctions imposed by the United States against Russian media constitute an extraordinary situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Today the situation is extraordinary. Yesterday, Russian journalists in the US were subjected to aggression. They were subjected to a real terrorist information attack, both as corporations and in their personal capacity," Zakharova told a BRICS media summit. Zakharova also characterized the US sanctions as "an attack on freedom of speech." On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States imposed new sanctions against three entities and two individuals for their alleged disinformation campaign on Russia’s behalf. The Treasury Department then issued a general license authorizing wind-down transactions with Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya and TV Novosti through November 13 after it imposed full blocking sanctions against the two entities.

