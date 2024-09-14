https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/us-recognizes-russian-media-play-important-role-in-reporting-truth---experts--1120145910.html

US Recognizes Russian Media Play Important Role in Reporting Truth - Experts

Commenting on the US sanctions against RT and Rossiya Segodnya, international experts note by such move US recognizes that Russian media play an important role in countering false Western propaganda.

Commenting on the US accusations against RT, political scientist and international relations expert Ruhollah Modabber told Sputnik that the US recognizes that Russian media, especially RT and Sputnik, play an important role in reporting the truth and countering false Western propaganda. The US wants to achieve information "censorship" against Russia because it has "failed" in Ukraine, Chilean political scientist Ingrid Urgelles, PhD told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's introduction of new sanctions against Russian media.In her opinion, RT as a media outlet has "always shown the other side of the coin and criticized US colonialism in different parts of the world."The editor-in-chief of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the RT broadcaster, Margarita Simonyan, said on Friday that she felt she had made a difference with her work, commenting on the new US sanctions. "The US Department of State says RT is one of the reasons why Ukraine does not have larger support in other countries. I haven't lived my life in vain. Seriously," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

