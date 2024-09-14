https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/uk-us-provocative-actions-on-ukraine-not-promoting-peace-in-europe---tory-peer-1120145786.html

UK, US Provocative Actions on Ukraine Not Promoting Peace in Europe - Tory Peer

The widely discussed plans by the United Kingdom and the United States to lift all restrictions on the use of Western-supplied weapons by Ukraine against Russia's internationally recognized territory are not promoting peace in Europe, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik.

"As for the reasons behind the UK decision, I am not sure what it is, but they certainly do not seem to be considering the wider questions of promoting peace in Europe. The fact of the matter is that the USA and UK indulged in very unwise and provocative behavior in Ukraine for many years, including the refusal to pressure Ukraine to honor the Minsk accords," Lord Balfe said. The Minsk Agreements were a complex series of measures negotiated by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine - a quartet known as the Normandy format - in 2014-2015 in a bid to put an end to the armed conflict between the Kiev authorities and the breakaway eastern region of Donbas. Moscow repeatedly stated that Kiev was not fulfilling the deal, including by not granting autonomy to the predominantly Russian-speaking Donbass.UK media reported on Wednesday, citing government sources, that the UK had decided to allow Kiev to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the same day that he had discussed long-range strikes with Ukrainian officials and would bring the matter back to US President Joe Biden for further consideration.

