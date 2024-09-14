International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 13,100 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 13,100 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,100 Ukrainian servicepeople and 110 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
“Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicemen and 15 armored vehicles, including two tanks, an armored personnel carrier and 12 armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, an engineering vehicle for clearing obstacles and five cars. Five Ukrainian servicemen have been taken captive,” the defense ministry said on Saturday, adding that Ukraine lost over 13,100 soldiers and 110 tanks in this direction "overall since start of hostilities" here. Russia has repelled five Ukrainian attempts to cross the state border, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 people and 2 tanks in battles. Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Sever continues its offensive in the Kursk region and has defeated the Ukrainian forces in six settlements, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 13,100 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,100 Ukrainian servicepeople and 110 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
“Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicemen and 15 armored vehicles, including two tanks, an armored personnel carrier and 12 armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, an engineering vehicle for clearing obstacles and five cars. Five Ukrainian servicemen have been taken captive,” the defense ministry said on Saturday, adding that Ukraine lost over 13,100 soldiers and 110 tanks in this direction "overall since start of hostilities" here.
Russia has repelled five Ukrainian attempts to cross the state border, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 people and 2 tanks in battles.
Russian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2024
Analysis
Russia Repels ‘Fool’s Crusade’ in Kursk Region as Ukraine Redeploys Troops to Donbass
12 September, 19:07 GMT
Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Sever continues its offensive in the Kursk region and has defeated the Ukrainian forces in six settlements, the ministry added.
