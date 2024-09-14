https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/ukraine-loses-over-13100-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120150935.html

Ukraine Loses Over 13,100 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,100 Ukrainian servicepeople and 110 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicemen and 15 armored vehicles, including two tanks, an armored personnel carrier and 12 armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, an engineering vehicle for clearing obstacles and five cars. Five Ukrainian servicemen have been taken captive,” the defense ministry said on Saturday, adding that Ukraine lost over 13,100 soldiers and 110 tanks in this direction "overall since start of hostilities" here. Russia has repelled five Ukrainian attempts to cross the state border, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 people and 2 tanks in battles. Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Sever continues its offensive in the Kursk region and has defeated the Ukrainian forces in six settlements, the ministry added.

