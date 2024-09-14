International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Zhelannoe Pervoe Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Zhelannoe Pervoe Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the settlement of Zhelannoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
ukraine
russian defense ministry
"As a result of active and decisive actions by Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Zhelannoe Pervoe of the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Yug repelled 2 Ukrainian counterattacks while Kiev has lost up to 715 soldiers in battles, the ministry added.Ukraine lost up to 560 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, while Russia repelled 3 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry added.Russian troops have also hit airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed force as well as boat bases of the Ukrainian special operations forces, the ministry said.
09:52 GMT 14.09.2024
Russian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the settlement of Zhelannoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions by Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Zhelannoe Pervoe of the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
“The enemy's losses amounted to 520 servicemen, six vehicles, a 155 mm UK-made self-propelled artillery unit Braveheart, two 122 mm self-propelled artillery Gvozdika units and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Yug repelled 2 Ukrainian counterattacks while Kiev has lost up to 715 soldiers in battles, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost up to 560 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, while Russia repelled 3 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry added.
Russian troops have also hit airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed force as well as boat bases of the Ukrainian special operations forces, the ministry said.
