Russian Forces Take Control of Zhelannoe Pervoe Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the settlement of Zhelannoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of active and decisive actions by Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Zhelannoe Pervoe of the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Yug repelled 2 Ukrainian counterattacks while Kiev has lost up to 715 soldiers in battles, the ministry added.Ukraine lost up to 560 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, while Russia repelled 3 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry added.Russian troops have also hit airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed force as well as boat bases of the Ukrainian special operations forces, the ministry said.

