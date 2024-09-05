Moscow on US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya: Retaliatory Measures Being Worked Out

International
WATCH LIVE: Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session Kicks Off
Moscow is preparing retaliatory measures to the introduction of US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Of course, it will all be worked out," Zakharova said when asked if there would be any retaliatory measures in this regard. The sanctions are not just a "listing" — an inclusion in stop lists, or cancellation of accreditation, or a ban on broadcasting, or designation of foreign agents, the diplomat said. On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.
05:44 GMT 05.09.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, (Sputnik) - Moscow is preparing retaliatory measures to the introduction of US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Of course, it will all be worked out," Zakharova said when asked if there would be any retaliatory measures in this regard.
The sanctions are not just a "listing" — an inclusion in stop lists, or cancellation of accreditation, or a ban on broadcasting, or designation of foreign agents, the diplomat said.
"This is already some kind of completely hybrid scheme, half of which is still unknown even to US users, organizations, and structures themselves," Zakharova added.
On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.
