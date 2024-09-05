https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/moscow-on-us-sanctions-against-rossiya-segodnya-retaliatory-measures-being-worked-out-1120023426.html
Moscow on US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya: Retaliatory Measures Being Worked Out
Moscow on US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya: Retaliatory Measures Being Worked Out
Sputnik International
Moscow is preparing retaliatory measures to the introduction of US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-09-05T05:44+0000
2024-09-05T05:44+0000
2024-09-05T05:44+0000
world
maria zakharova
margarita simonyan
moscow
russia
russian foreign ministry
ria novosti
sanctions
us sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg
"Of course, it will all be worked out," Zakharova said when asked if there would be any retaliatory measures in this regard. The sanctions are not just a "listing" — an inclusion in stop lists, or cancellation of accreditation, or a ban on broadcasting, or designation of foreign agents, the diplomat said. On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/us-slaps-sanctions-on-rossiya-segodnya-media-group-1120019219.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cc798c4835e2bb2083881995bb3b50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us sanctions against rossiya segodnya, us sanctions, russian foreign ministry
us sanctions against rossiya segodnya, us sanctions, russian foreign ministry
Moscow on US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya: Retaliatory Measures Being Worked Out
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, (Sputnik) - Moscow is preparing retaliatory measures to the introduction of US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Of course, it will all be worked out," Zakharova said when asked if there would be any retaliatory measures in this regard.
The sanctions are not just a "listing" — an inclusion in stop lists, or cancellation of accreditation, or a ban on broadcasting, or designation of foreign agents, the diplomat said.
"This is already some kind of completely hybrid scheme, half of which is still unknown even to US users, organizations, and structures themselves," Zakharova added.
On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions
against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.