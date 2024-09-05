https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/moscow-on-us-sanctions-against-rossiya-segodnya-retaliatory-measures-being-worked-out-1120023426.html

Moscow on US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya: Retaliatory Measures Being Worked Out

Moscow on US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya: Retaliatory Measures Being Worked Out

Moscow is preparing retaliatory measures to the introduction of US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course, it will all be worked out," Zakharova said when asked if there would be any retaliatory measures in this regard. The sanctions are not just a "listing" — an inclusion in stop lists, or cancellation of accreditation, or a ban on broadcasting, or designation of foreign agents, the diplomat said. On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.

