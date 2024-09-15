International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Electronic Warfare Makes GPS Useless for Ukraine's Guided Missiles - Reports
Electronic warfare (EW) used by the Russian army has made Ukraine's attempts to use the GPS system to guide missiles useless, the Times reported on Sunday, citing a British military source.
"You could absolutely fire it unilaterally, but it probably wouldn't survive in the contested, electronically jammed environment that the Russians have," the source told the newspaper. "Russian electronic warfare has rendered GPS useless. They jam it. So it has to use another type of data set instead, which is American owned." Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.The Kremlin stated that pumping weapons into Ukraine by the West did not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.
Russian Electronic Warfare Makes GPS Useless for Ukraine's Guided Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Electronic warfare (EW) used by the Russian army has made Ukraine's attempts to use the GPS system to guide missiles useless, the Times reported on Sunday, citing a British military source.
"You could absolutely fire it unilaterally, but it probably wouldn’t survive in the contested, electronically jammed environment that the Russians have," the source told the newspaper. "Russian electronic warfare has rendered GPS useless. They jam it. So it has to use another type of data set instead, which is American owned."
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
The Kremlin stated that pumping weapons into Ukraine by the West did not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.
