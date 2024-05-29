https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/western-media-unanimous-in-praise-for-russias-electronic-warfare-tech-1118674030.html

Western Media Unanimous in Praise for Russia’s Electronic Warfare Tech

Western Media Unanimous in Praise for Russia’s Electronic Warfare Tech

Sputnik International

Western countries are significantly behind Russia in developing technology to jam and disable electronic signals on the battlefield, says one international relations expert.

2024-05-29T04:19+0000

2024-05-29T04:19+0000

2024-05-29T04:19+0000

analysis

mark sleboda

russia

ukraine

ukrainian conflict

ukraine crisis

jamming

electronic jamming

radar jamming

electronic warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118674175_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6486ecfcb2130d91f6ec5e69b6656551.jpg

An invisible force is proving decisive in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, claims analyst Mark Sleboda, and Western media has taken notice.A slew of US and European news outlets, from the Washington Post to the Financial Times, have acknowledged in recent weeks that Russian electronic weapons are dealing a knockout blow to NATO’s most advanced weaponry. The technology has allowed Moscow to thwart GPS targeting guidance and jam communications signals, leaving Kiev unable to lock on to Russian targets or even maintain contact among troops on the battlefield.Sleboda joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday to shed light on Moscow’s game-changing capabilities, which are earning plaudits from the likes of former US Department of Defense officer David Pyne.“Electronic warfare is a field of warfare that a lot of people don't understand, primarily because they can't see it,” said the international relations expert.Sleboda said Russia has been perfecting such technology for decades as a response to its adversaries’ air and long-range precision strike capabilities. Instead of attempting merely to match Western developments in these areas, Moscow sought to counter NATO’s strengths asymmetrically, pushing forward in areas the US and Europe had yet to explore.The analyst noted work by scholars Roger McDermott and Michael Kofman revealing the significant technological advantage Russia has gained by focusing on electronic warfare research since the days of the Soviet Union.“Western media is really starting to notice this now… You don't have to go to Sputnik to see this anymore,” Sleboda observed, listing off a series of recent articles on the subject.“So I think the consensus is out there. The Western mainstream media has had their mea culpa moment on the effectiveness of Russia's electronic warfare against these advanced US and NATO weapons systems,” he concluded, noting that Moscow’s capabilities have disabled even advanced armaments like GPS-guided Excalibur rounds, Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) and HIMARS systems.The provision of Elon Musk’s Starlink system, with its vast constellation of communications satellites, was thought to provide a major advantage to Kiev early on in the conflict after the US military’s Viasat platform was blocked. But Russia managed to jam Starlink signals as well, leaving Ukrainian troops unable to communicate for days amid recent fighting near Kharkov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ex-pentagon-officer-applauds-russias-unmatched-ew-success-against-western-weapons-in-ukraine-1118659820.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/russia-muting-musks-starlink-satellites-using-sophisticated-electronic-warfare-tools-1118614899.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

jamming, electronic warfare, electronic jamming, urkaine crisis, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, russian technology, radar jamming, jam starlink, jamming systems, electronic warfare system, electronic jammer