Surface-to-Surface Missile, Launched From Yemen, Falls in Central Israel - Israeli Army

A surface-to-surface missile fell in central Israel, it was fired from Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tried to shoot it down, the result is currently being assessed, the IDF said on Sunday.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the East and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the IDF said on Telegram.
"The missile was fired from Yemen. The explosive sounds heard in the last few minutes are from the interceptors. The result of the interception is under review," the army added.
Last October, Ansar Allah (the Houthis), the ruling movement in northern Yemen, announced that it would support Palestinian groups in their confrontation with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip with missile and air attacks. In particular, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea.
At the same time, the Houthis said that they were not interfering with freedom of navigation in the region and were not touching the ships of other countries. Amid the attacks, some companies decided to suspend transportation through the Red Sea. Later, an informed source told Sputnik that Ansar Allah had begun transferring its paramilitary units to Syria.