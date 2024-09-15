https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/surface-to-surface-missile-launched-from-yemen-falls-in-central-israel---israeli-army-1120158383.html

Surface-to-Surface Missile, Launched From Yemen, Falls in Central Israel - Israeli Army

Surface-to-Surface Missile, Launched From Yemen, Falls in Central Israel - Israeli Army

Sputnik International

A surface-to-surface missile fell in central Israel, it was fired from Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tried to shoot it down, the result is currently being assessed, the IDF said on Sunday.

2024-09-15T07:00+0000

2024-09-15T07:00+0000

2024-09-15T07:00+0000

world

israel

yemen

israel defense forces (idf)

houthis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119665454_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9162ae7591909998c532f4f905d06cf7.jpg

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the East and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the IDF said on Telegram. Last October, Ansar Allah (the Houthis), the ruling movement in northern Yemen, announced that it would support Palestinian groups in their confrontation with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip with missile and air attacks. In particular, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea.At the same time, the Houthis said that they were not interfering with freedom of navigation in the region and were not touching the ships of other countries. Amid the attacks, some companies decided to suspend transportation through the Red Sea. Later, an informed source told Sputnik that Ansar Allah had begun transferring its paramilitary units to Syria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/israels-bombing-of-gaza-mapped-out-1120119257.html

israel

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemeni missile in israel, idf intercepted israeli missile when, surface-to-surface missile fell in central israel