Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Battlegroup Yug - Russian Ministry
Ukraine has lost up to 765 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, while the latter has repelled three counterattacks in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has also repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks while Kiev has lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with the Russian military over the past 24 hours, the ministry added. Russian forces have defeated the Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) Region, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 150 servicemen there, five combat armored vehicles, four cars, a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer, a US-made 155-mm M114 howitzer, among the others.Meanwhile, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours while Kiev lost up to 545 soldiers, the ministry said. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces have shut down two Su-27 fighters of the Ukrainian air forces, while air defense systems shot down a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian air forces, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Battlegroup Yug - Russian Ministry

10:40 GMT 15.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 765 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, while the latter has repelled three counterattacks in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has also repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks while Kiev has lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with the Russian military over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Russian forces have defeated the Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) Region, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 150 servicemen there, five combat armored vehicles, four cars, a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer, a US-made 155-mm M114 howitzer, among the others.
Meanwhile, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours while Kiev lost up to 545 soldiers, the ministry said.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces have shut down two Su-27 fighters of the Ukrainian air forces, while air defense systems shot down a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian air forces, the ministry said.
