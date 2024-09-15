https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/ukraine-lost-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-24-hours---russian-military-1120159880.html

Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 units of armored vehicles in battles in the Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-09-15T10:51+0000

2024-09-15T10:51+0000

2024-09-15T10:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kursk

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119244046_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1a5fd3d26ded90fde81dcae5e234d9.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles, including three tanks, four armored personnel carriers and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece and 8 vehicles. Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.It has also added that Ukraine lost more than 13,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 113 tanks in the region since the hostilities erupted there.The Russian defense forces have also defeated the Ukrainian units near 14 settlements in the Kursk Region and repelled 6 attempts to cross the state border, the Russian ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/ukraine-loses-up-to-765-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-battlegroup-yug---russian-ministry-1120159746.html

russia

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian losses, the russian defense ministry, kursk incursion, kurst invasion