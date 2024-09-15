International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/ukraine-lost-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-24-hours---russian-military-1120159880.html
Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military
Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 units of armored vehicles in battles in the Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-09-15T10:51+0000
2024-09-15T10:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119244046_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1a5fd3d26ded90fde81dcae5e234d9.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles, including three tanks, four armored personnel carriers and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece and 8 vehicles. Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.It has also added that Ukraine lost more than 13,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 113 tanks in the region since the hostilities erupted there.The Russian defense forces have also defeated the Ukrainian units near 14 settlements in the Kursk Region and repelled 6 attempts to cross the state border, the Russian ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/ukraine-loses-up-to-765-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-battlegroup-yug---russian-ministry-1120159746.html
russia
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119244046_195:0:2924:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f49bc91162d72b47891968dd973913.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian losses, the russian defense ministry, kursk incursion, kurst invasion
ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian losses, the russian defense ministry, kursk incursion, kurst invasion

Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

10:51 GMT 15.09.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 15.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabank Ukrainian tank destroyed in Russia's special op.
 Ukrainian tank destroyed in Russia's special op. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 units of armored vehicles in battles in the Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles, including three tanks, four armored personnel carriers and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece and 8 vehicles. Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.
It has also added that Ukraine lost more than 13,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 113 tanks in the region since the hostilities erupted there.
Russian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Battlegroup Yug - Russian Ministry
10:40 GMT
The Russian defense forces have also defeated the Ukrainian units near 14 settlements in the Kursk Region and repelled 6 attempts to cross the state border, the Russian ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала