Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 units of armored vehicles in battles in the Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles, including three tanks, four armored personnel carriers and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece and 8 vehicles. Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.
10:51 GMT 15.09.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 15.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 units of armored vehicles in battles in the Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles, including three tanks, four armored personnel carriers and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece and 8 vehicles. Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.
It has also added that Ukraine lost
more than 13,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 113 tanks in the region since the hostilities erupted there.
The Russian defense forces have also defeated the Ukrainian units near 14 settlements in the Kursk Region and repelled 6 attempts to cross the state border, the Russian ministry added.