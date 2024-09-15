https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/west-cannot-impose-its-will-on-iran-through-sanctions---foreign-minister-1120158924.html
West Cannot Impose Its Will on Iran Through Sanctions - Foreign Minister
Western countries are unable to impose their will on Iran by using sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.
“Western countries should know, and it is surprising that they don't already know this, that sanctions are a failed tool and they cannot impose their will on Iran by sanctions, both on the nuclear issue and on other issues.” Araghchi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.The top Iranian diplomat also called on the Western countries to change their course, adding that Tehran is ready to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect, rather than threats and pressure.In a joint statement on Tuesday, Germany, the United Kingdom and France threatened Iran with new sanctions, including cancellation of bilateral air service agreements, over Tehran's alleged deliveries of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in combat operations in Ukraine. Iran has denied the accusations of providing military support to Russia, saying it is not involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has admitted that he had no evidence of Iran transferring ballistic missiles to Russia.
