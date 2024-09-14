https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/russia-iran-ties-not-affect-third-countries-security-us-should-not-interfere---russias-deputy-fm-1120149568.html
Russia-Iran Ties Not Affect Third Countries’ Security, US Should Not Interfere - Russia's Deputy FM
The cooperation between Moscow and Tehran does not affect the security of third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday, adding that the United States should not interfere in military-technical affairs of Russia and Iran.
“Our cooperation is time-tested. It does not contain elements that violate anything in terms of international obligations or in any way negatively affect someone's security or regional balances,” Ryabkov told reporters. The two countries have deep cooperation in the fields of politics, economy and transport, he added. Russia will react to the lifting of restrictions by the United States and the United Kingdom on the use of long-range missiles against Russian territory in a way that they realize the seriousness, Sergey Ryabkov said.The West underestimates the danger of "the game they continue to play," Ryabkov added.Russia will give a comprehensive response and take military technical measures in case if the United States deploys medium-range missiles in Japan, Ryabkov said.The lack of alternatives to the Russian response, including “material, military and military-technical response, should be clear to those who continue zero-sum games in Washington, Tokyo and other capitals,” the diplomat said.
2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cooperation between Moscow and Tehran does not affect the security of third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday, adding that the United States should not interfere in military-technical affairs of Russia and Iran.
“Our cooperation is time-tested. It does not contain elements that violate anything in terms of international obligations or in any way negatively affect someone's security or regional balances,” Ryabkov told reporters.
The two countries have deep cooperation
in the fields of politics, economy and transport, he added.
“There is also military-technical cooperation. No one denies this. But it is not the US' business to interfere and poke its nose into others’ issues. They should deal with their own problems,” the deputy foreign minister said.
Russia will react to the lifting of restrictions by the United States and the United Kingdom on the use of long-range missiles against Russian territory in a way that they realize the seriousness, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"The [Russian] president [Vladimir Putin] has said everything on this. There is such a decision, all carte blanches and indulgences for the Kiev clients have been issued, so we are ready for everything. And we will respond to make sure that it really hurts," Ryabkov said.
The West underestimates the danger of "the game they continue to play," Ryabkov added.
Russia will give a comprehensive response and take military technical measures in case if the United States deploys
medium-range missiles in Japan, Ryabkov said.
“Let them first move in the direction of what is now circulating as rumors. Then they will receive a comprehensive response, including of the military-technical nature. We have given them many chances to avoid such escalation and for now the Russian moratorium on deploying the corresponding systems remains in force,” Ryabkov told reporters.
The lack of alternatives to the Russian response, including “material, military and military-technical response, should be clear to those who continue zero-sum games in Washington, Tokyo and other capitals,” the diplomat said.