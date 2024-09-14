https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/russia-iran-ties-not-affect-third-countries-security-us-should-not-interfere---russias-deputy-fm-1120149568.html

Russia-Iran Ties Not Affect Third Countries’ Security, US Should Not Interfere - Russia's Deputy FM

The cooperation between Moscow and Tehran does not affect the security of third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday, adding that the United States should not interfere in military-technical affairs of Russia and Iran.

“Our cooperation is time-tested. It does not contain elements that violate anything in terms of international obligations or in any way negatively affect someone's security or regional balances,” Ryabkov told reporters. The two countries have deep cooperation in the fields of politics, economy and transport, he added. Russia will react to the lifting of restrictions by the United States and the United Kingdom on the use of long-range missiles against Russian territory in a way that they realize the seriousness, Sergey Ryabkov said.The West underestimates the danger of "the game they continue to play," Ryabkov added.Russia will give a comprehensive response and take military technical measures in case if the United States deploys medium-range missiles in Japan, Ryabkov said.The lack of alternatives to the Russian response, including “material, military and military-technical response, should be clear to those who continue zero-sum games in Washington, Tokyo and other capitals,” the diplomat said.

