https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/wwii-baltic-offensive-how-soviet-red-army-dealt-a-stinging-blow-to-third-reich-1120161021.html
WWII Baltic Offensive: How Soviet Red Army Dealt a Stinging Blow to Third Reich
WWII Baltic Offensive: How Soviet Red Army Dealt a Stinging Blow to Third Reich
Sputnik International
Eighty years ago, Soviet forces commenced what became known as the Baltic Offensive – a strategic operation whose goal was to drive the Nazi German invaders from the three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – which were at the time part of the Soviet Union.
2024-09-15T17:27+0000
2024-09-15T17:27+0000
2024-09-15T17:29+0000
multimedia
infographic
red army
nazis
latvia
lithuania
estonia
world war ii
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120161121_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fa0c3f8e2a2c421cdb445e26d55b0216.png
The offensive became a resounding success, with the Nazi forces being either driven out from the Soviet territory or cut off and trapped on the Courland Peninsula with no hope of escaping Red Army troops.Today, however, the Baltic States prefer not to remember that they owe their liberation to the USSR/Russia. Estonian authorities in July started demolishing tombstones of the Soviet soldiers who died fighting to free Estonia from the Nazis, while Latvia holds annual celebrations honoring Latvian members of the Waffen SS.This infographic compiled by Sputnik offers a brief recap of this monumental military operation.
latvia
lithuania
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120161121_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_88981db0f67cf984129881c00bfb5e0e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
world war ii history, world war 2, red army operation, red army offensive
world war ii history, world war 2, red army operation, red army offensive
WWII Baltic Offensive: How Soviet Red Army Dealt a Stinging Blow to Third Reich
17:27 GMT 15.09.2024 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 15.09.2024)
Eighty years ago, Soviet forces commenced what became known as the Baltic Offensive – a strategic operation whose goal was to drive the Nazi German invaders from the three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – which were at the time part of the Soviet Union.
The offensive became a resounding success, with the Nazi forces being either driven out from the Soviet territory or cut off and trapped on the Courland Peninsula with no hope of escaping Red Army troops.
Today, however, the Baltic States prefer not to remember that they owe their liberation to the USSR/Russia. Estonian authorities in July started demolishing tombstones of the Soviet soldiers
who died fighting to free Estonia from the Nazis, while Latvia holds annual celebrations honoring Latvian members of the Waffen SS.
This infographic compiled by Sputnik offers a brief recap of this monumental military operation.