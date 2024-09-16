https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/cia-veteran-ukrainian-connection-in-trumps-assassination-attempt-cannot-be-ignored-1120170439.html

CIA Veteran: Ukrainian Connection in Trump's Assassination Attempt Cannot Be Ignored

CIA Veteran: Ukrainian Connection in Trump's Assassination Attempt Cannot Be Ignored

Sputnik International

The fact that Ryan Routh was “an ardent supporter of the Ukraine and wants to see Russia attacked, and clearly saw Trump as a threat to Ukraine's future receipt of US military support,” cannot be hidden, says former US State Department official and retired CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson.

2024-09-16T18:58+0000

2024-09-16T18:58+0000

2024-09-16T18:58+0000

analysis

us

donald trump

assassination attempt

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120170276_0:0:1329:747_1920x0_80_0_0_bd82e90badb66ae53dc180203773b350.jpg

“I'm sure that the Kiev regime is going to distance itself from this. The Kiev regime, along with the apparent support of the CIA, has put together a death list of Americans. A list of Americans who ought to be killed. It's not a list to send them nasty letters. Scott Ritter's on it, I think Douglas McGregor's on it. It is not out of line for them to have done this,” Johnson tells Sputnik.He describes the fact that Routh was apparently privy to Trump’s whereabouts as “puzzling”, given the latter does not make his schedule public.According to him, the assassination attempt is going to have a detrimental effect on the support for Ukraine in the United States, at least among Trump’s supporters.Johnson also suggests that many people in the current US government do not want Trump to become president again and would rather see him dead.“It would not shock me at all that there would be some elements inside the government that would get involved in that kind of plot. The Secret Service, I think it's on notice and the focus is on it in such a way that they can't afford to allow sloppiness and poor planning and poor security to go unanswered,” he says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/whats-known-about-trump-shooting-suspects-possible-links-to-ukraine-1120164887.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump assassination attempt, ryan routh, us support for ukraine