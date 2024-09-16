https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/whats-known-about-trump-shooting-suspects-possible-links-to-ukraine-1120164887.html

What’s Known About Trump Shooting Suspect’s Possible Links to Ukraine?

58-year-old Routh at one point reportedly attempted to recruit Afghan fighters who had fled the Taliban to support the Zelensky regime.

Ryan Wesley Routh, who has been detained in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, seems to have been a staunch supporter of the Kiev regime, a review of some X posts shows.In one of them, Routh could be seen taking part in a 2022 rally in support of the Azov battalion*. His social media accounts pointed out his "self-proclaimed involvement" in the Ukraine conflict, as he claimed he had fought in Ukraine on the side of the Kiev regime, according to CNN.Routh spoke with The New York Times last year about his efforts to recruit Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban to fight in Ukraine.The 58-year-old told the Times that he had purportedly spent several months in Ukraine in 2022.In a 2022 interview with Newsweek, Routh focused on his drive to recruit volunteers for the International Legion Defense of Ukraine, a unit with the Ukrainian Ground Forces.The Semafor news outlet, for its part, mentioned Routh as the head of the International Volunteer Center in Ukraine, a private organization that allegedly works to "empower volunteers" and "enhance the distribution of humanitarian aid" across the country.*terrorist organization banned in Russia.

2024

