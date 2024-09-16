https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/french-eu-commissioner-breton-announces-resignation-over-questionable-governance-1120166251.html

French EU Commissioner Breton Announces Resignation Over 'Questionable' Governance

French EU Commissioner Breton Announces Resignation Over 'Questionable' Governance

Sputnik International

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton announced on Monday his resignation, saying that the decision is connected with "the questionable governance" of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

2024-09-16T09:50+0000

2024-09-16T09:50+0000

2024-09-16T09:50+0000

world

thierry breton

ursula von der leyen

france

european parliament

european union (eu)

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1c/1112952087_0:2:2048:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_b060774c69721c6050066199d5b64c75.jpg

"A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me — and offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College. You will now be proposed a different candidate ... However, in light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College," Breton said in a letter to von der Leyen posted on X. Breton added that his resignation is effective immediately. Ahead of the European Parliament elections in March, Breton spoke out against Ursula von der Leyen's re-election for a second term and also questioned the ability of the European People's Party, which leads the European Parliament, to govern Europe for another five years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/macron-may-trigger-frances-exit-from-eu---eu-official-1119069373.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

internal market commissioner thierry breton announced on monday his resignation, saying that the decision is connected with "the questionable governance" of european commission president ursula von der leyen.