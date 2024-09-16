International
French EU Commissioner Breton Announces Resignation Over 'Questionable' Governance
Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton announced on Monday his resignation, saying that the decision is connected with "the questionable governance" of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me — and offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College. You will now be proposed a different candidate ... However, in light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College," Breton said in a letter to von der Leyen posted on X. Breton added that his resignation is effective immediately. Ahead of the European Parliament elections in March, Breton spoke out against Ursula von der Leyen's re-election for a second term and also questioned the ability of the European People's Party, which leads the European Parliament, to govern Europe for another five years.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton announced on Monday his resignation, saying that the decision is connected with "the questionable governance" of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me — and offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College. You will now be proposed a different candidate ... However, in light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College," Breton said in a letter to von der Leyen posted on X.
Breton added that his resignation is effective immediately.
Ahead of the European Parliament elections in March, Breton spoke out against Ursula von der Leyen's re-election for a second term and also questioned the ability of the European People's Party, which leads the European Parliament, to govern Europe for another five years.
