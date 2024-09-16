https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/musk-accuses-democrats-of-encouraging-people-to-kill-trump-1120171058.html
Musk Accuses Democrats of Encouraging People to Kill Trump
Some high-profile Democrats have actively encouraged people to kill former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, American entrepreneur Elon Musk claimed on Monday.
"They [Democrats] have actively encouraged people to kill Trump," Musk commented on a post on X that called Trump "an evil dictator".
He added that Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn known to be one of the Democratic party’s major donors, told the audience at the Sundance film festival that he wished Trump to be a "real martyr", which, in Musk’s opinion, means to be "dead."
The second assassination attempt on Donald Trump occurred on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach while the former president was playing golf.
Police said Secret Service agents opened fire on the alleged assassin, who was hiding in the bushes. The man fled the scene but was later apprehended. An AK-47-style rifle was found at the scene, along with two backpacks and a GoPro camera. The FBI has joined the investigation, and US authorities are treating it as an assassination attempt.