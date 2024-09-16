https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/trump-to-meet-us-secret-service-director-after-2nd-assassination-attempt-1120170917.html

Trump to Meet US Secret Service Director After 2nd Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump is set to meet with acting US Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe later on Monday after an attempt to his life at a Florida golf course, the Washington Post reported.

Trump is also scheduled to unveil a new cryptocurrency business, the report said. On Sunday, a shooting occurred at a golf course in Florida, where Trump was present. The assailant fled the scene and attempted to escape in a vehicle, but was apprehended by the authorities. An AK-47 with a telescopic sight, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were found near where the shooter was spotted. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene identified the assassin as Ryan Wesley Routh. The suspect's identity has not been publicly confirmed by law enforcement. Routh has been a fanatical supporter of the US proxy war in Ukraine and involved in recruiting mercenaries, according to his social media accounts. Routh is author of the book "Unwinnable War" in which he describes his time in the International Legion attached to the Ukrainian military.In July, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, but the bullet grazed Trump’s right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.

