North Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From September 18-20 - Russian Embassy

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit St. Petersburg, on September 18-20 she will take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Monday.
2024-09-16T05:04+0000
2024-09-16T05:04+0000
2024-09-16T05:04+0000
"On September 16, Russian Ambassador [Alexander] Matsegora saw off North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Pyongyang International Airport, who flew to Vladivostok on a regular flight of the Korean airline Air Koryo. The head of the foreign ministry of the People's Republic will then go to St. Petersburg, where on September 18-20 she will take part in the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum and the BRICS Women's Forum," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram. According to the diplomatic mission, it is planned that the minister would address the forum's participants and take part in discussions. "As part of the events, in addition to the business part, an extensive cultural program will be organized, which will allow foreign delegations, including dear Korean guests, to get acquainted with the sights of the Northern capital," the embassy added.
"On September 16, Russian Ambassador [Alexander] Matsegora saw off North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Pyongyang International Airport, who flew to Vladivostok on a regular flight of the Korean airline Air Koryo. The head of the foreign ministry of the People's Republic will then go to St. Petersburg, where on September 18-20 she will take part in the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum and the BRICS Women's Forum," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.
According to the diplomatic mission, it is planned that the minister would address the forum's participants and take part in discussions.
"As part of the events, in addition to the business part, an extensive cultural program will be organized, which will allow foreign delegations, including dear Korean guests, to get acquainted with the sights of the Northern capital," the embassy added.