https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/putin-increases-russian-armed-forces-to-over-23mln-units-1120167598.html
Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units
Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 units, including 1.5 million military personnel, according to a decree.
2024-09-16T11:53+0000
2024-09-16T11:53+0000
2024-09-16T11:53+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
russian army
presidential decree
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107971/66/1079716695_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22bb0970a4e11e6df922e428560b061f.jpg
"To establish the number of the armed forces of Russia at 2,389,130 units, including 1,500,000 military personnel," the decree read.The previous time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it was 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/photos-american-military-veteran-enlists-in-russian-army-to-fight-ukraine--1119824843.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107971/66/1079716695_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb8dc9eac5923140c09731b62fd502a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, russian army, presidential decree
russia, vladimir putin, russian army, presidential decree
Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 units, including 1.5 million military personnel, according to a decree published on the official website for legal information on Monday.
"To establish the number of the armed forces of Russia at 2,389,130 units, including 1,500,000 military personnel," the decree read.
The previous time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it was 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel.