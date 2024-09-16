International
Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units
Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units
Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1.5 million military personnel, according to a decree.
"To establish the number of the armed forces of Russia at 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1,500,000 military personnel," the decree read.The previous time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it was 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel.
Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units

11:53 GMT 16.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1.5 million military personnel, according to a decree published on the official website for legal information on Monday.
"To establish the number of the armed forces of Russia at 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1,500,000 military personnel," the decree read.
The previous time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it was 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel.
