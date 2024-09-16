https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/putin-increases-russian-armed-forces-to-over-23mln-units-1120167598.html

Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces to Over 2.3Mln Units

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1.5 million military personnel, according to a decree.

"To establish the number of the armed forces of Russia at 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1,500,000 military personnel," the decree read.The previous time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it was 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

