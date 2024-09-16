International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A crew of the advanced Zemledeliye (lit. Agriculture) remote mine-laying engineering system has laid smart minefields in the Avdeyevka area, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Sappers remotely mined a section of terrain in the area for a possible breakthrough by Ukrainian forces, according to the ministry.The ministry added that a whole array of Ukrainian tanks and armed personnel carriers had already been destroyed by Zemledeliye’s smart mines.Zemledeliye, which operates as a multiple-launch rocket system, is capable of firing 122mm rockets containing anti-personnel, or anti-tank mines, at a distance of up to 15 kilometers away. A single salvo from Zemledeliye can transform several thousand square meters of land into a deadly minefield.The mines deployed by Zemledeliye can be pre-programmed to self-destruct after a certain period, thus ensuring that the minefields laid by this weapon would not pose a threat to civilians once the fighting is over.
06:08 GMT 16.09.2024
A crew of the advanced Zemledeliye (lit. Agriculture) remote mine-laying engineering system has laid smart minefields in the Avdeyevka area, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Sappers remotely mined a section of terrain in the area for a possible breakthrough by Ukrainian forces, according to the ministry.
"Equipped with seismic sensors and electronic chips, the mines [used by Zemledeliye] can detect the type of approaching target and are only triggered by strictly programmed targets, be it military equipment or a passing person," the statement pointed out.
The ministry added that a whole array of Ukrainian tanks and armed personnel carriers had already been destroyed by Zemledeliye’s smart mines.
Ukrainian army recruits hold their hands over their hearts as the national anthem is played - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
World
Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines
5 June, 14:05 GMT
Zemledeliye, which operates as a multiple-launch rocket system, is capable of firing 122mm rockets containing anti-personnel, or anti-tank mines, at a distance of up to 15 kilometers away. A single salvo from Zemledeliye can transform several thousand square meters of land into a deadly minefield.
The mines deployed by Zemledeliye can be pre-programmed to self-destruct after a certain period, thus ensuring that the minefields laid by this weapon would not pose a threat to civilians once the fighting is over.
