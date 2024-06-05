International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/peril-in-the-tisa-river-ukrainian-draft-dodgers-dying-from-drowning-freezing-and-land-mines-1118785240.html
Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines
Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines
Sputnik International
Many Ukrainians attempting to evade the draft have died on the banks of the Tisa River after border guards laid mines to prevent escapes, highlighting the severe soldier shortage in the country.
2024-06-05T14:05+0000
2024-06-05T14:05+0000
ukraine
world
romania
hungary
river
draft dodger
mines
europe
volodymyr zelensky
draft law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102256/23/1022562326_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_06d8d065a361869f8f94e0855f851049.jpg
Ukrainian border guards have installed anti-personnel mines on the Tisa River banks since April to prevent draft dodgers from leaving the country, according to a Sputnik source familiar with the matter. The source noted that the guards were ordered to stop draft dodgers "by any means possible."The Tisa River separates Ukraine from Hungary and Romania and those who seek to evade mobilization and flee to Europe regularly try to cross it. Over 6,000 Ukrainian military-aged men have swum across the river to Romania since February 2022, the New York Times reported in April, citing Romanian authorities.However, not everyone reaches the opposite shore. Those crossing the river regularly fall victim to the cold water, poor-quality wetsuits, and obstacles which they can't see while swimming at night. Smugglers take several thousand euros from Ukrainians fleeing mobilization for giving instructions on how to cross the river, as per local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.Ukrainian border guards have recovered the bodies of 32 people from the Tisa since the president ordered total mobilization in February 2022, as per RBK Ukraine.Ten Ukrainians drowned in the Tisa River in May only, according to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Service. It's impossible to say how many Ukrainians have actually drowned.The Kiev regime's latest draconian mobilization law that came into force on May 18 appears to have become a catalyst for smuggling attempts. The legislation not only lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 but also obligated Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 to carry a military ID wherever they go. There are numerous reports alleging that men younger than 25 have been grabbed and sent to the front by Ukrainian recruiters as the nation's military, which is currently on retreat, suffers from a severe soldier shortage.The price to smuggle draft evaders abroad has also recently skyrocketed from $5,000 to $20,000, according to Andrei Rubel, the head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine. Ukrainians continue to make efforts to leave the country despite the threat of detention or death on their way out of the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/ukraines-recruiting-efforts-sowing-panic-as-draft-eligible-men-flee-certain-death-1117120652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ukrainian-border-guards-deliberately-gun-down-draft-dodgers---russian-official-1118464118.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/mirror-effects-is-us-reflecting-ukraines-disregard-for-democracy-1118769000.html
ukraine
romania
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102256/23/1022562326_456:0:3500:2283_1920x0_80_0_0_c6e019f9bc8c5b69f971001169c6fb53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tisa river, ukrainian draft dodgers, volodymyr zelensky's draft law, ukrainian draft evaders, ukraine war, ukrainian draft evaders flee to europe, hungary, romania, ukrainian military is on retreat, severe soldier shortage in ukraine
tisa river, ukrainian draft dodgers, volodymyr zelensky's draft law, ukrainian draft evaders, ukraine war, ukrainian draft evaders flee to europe, hungary, romania, ukrainian military is on retreat, severe soldier shortage in ukraine

Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines

14:05 GMT 05.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOV Ukrainian army recruits hold their hands over their hearts as the national anthem is played
Ukrainian army recruits hold their hands over their hearts as the national anthem is played - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Many Ukrainians attempting to evade the draft have died on the banks of the Tisa River after border guards laid mines to prevent escapes, highlighting the severe soldier shortage in the country.
Ukrainian border guards have installed anti-personnel mines on the Tisa River banks since April to prevent draft dodgers from leaving the country, according to a Sputnik source familiar with the matter. The source noted that the guards were ordered to stop draft dodgers "by any means possible."
"It was only in April that they started mining - and the first 'catch' has already emerged. The order was to stop the flight of people by any means, even in this way," the source told Sputnik.
The Tisa River separates Ukraine from Hungary and Romania and those who seek to evade mobilization and flee to Europe regularly try to cross it. Over 6,000 Ukrainian military-aged men have swum across the river to Romania since February 2022, the New York Times reported in April, citing Romanian authorities.
Ukrainian soldiers walk along the road on December 13, 2023, - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
World
Ukraine's Recruiting Efforts 'Sowing Panic' as Draft-Eligible Men Flee 'Certain Death'
4 March, 10:27 GMT
However, not everyone reaches the opposite shore. Those crossing the river regularly fall victim to the cold water, poor-quality wetsuits, and obstacles which they can't see while swimming at night. Smugglers take several thousand euros from Ukrainians fleeing mobilization for giving instructions on how to cross the river, as per local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.
Ukrainian border guards have recovered the bodies of 32 people from the Tisa since the president ordered total mobilization in February 2022, as per RBK Ukraine.
"A person’s physical capabilities do not guarantee success in crossing the Tisa River. Because it is deep, there is a fast current, there are rhizomes [marine web-like plants] that can catch on the clothes [of the swimmer]," border service inspector Vladimir Shikur told the newspaper. He explained that defectors get convulsions in the icy water and even a well-trained person is not able to swim in the right direction or even get out of the river on their own.
A Ukrainian border guard and dog patrol the Ukraine-Romanian border in the Zakarpattia region, some 200kms from the western city of Uzhgorod - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
World
Ukrainian Border Guards Deliberately Gun Down Draft Dodgers - Russian Official
16 May, 10:43 GMT
Ten Ukrainians drowned in the Tisa River in May only, according to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Service. It's impossible to say how many Ukrainians have actually drowned.
The Kiev regime's latest draconian mobilization law that came into force on May 18 appears to have become a catalyst for smuggling attempts. The legislation not only lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 but also obligated Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 to carry a military ID wherever they go. There are numerous reports alleging that men younger than 25 have been grabbed and sent to the front by Ukrainian recruiters as the nation's military, which is currently on retreat, suffers from a severe soldier shortage.
The price to smuggle draft evaders abroad has also recently skyrocketed from $5,000 to $20,000, according to Andrei Rubel, the head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine. Ukrainians continue to make efforts to leave the country despite the threat of detention or death on their way out of the country.
Supporters of jailed civil activist, former leader of the Right Sector's* Odessa branch, Serhiy Sternenko, attend a protest outside the Office of the President of Ukraine in Bankova Street, in Kiev, Ukraine. On 23 February 2021, the Odessa Court sentenced Sternenko to seven years and three months in prison for kidnapping and torturing a local government official. The court's ruling has sparked protests. *terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
Analysis
Mirror Effects: Is US Reflecting Ukraine’s Disregard for Democracy?
03:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала