https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/peril-in-the-tisa-river-ukrainian-draft-dodgers-dying-from-drowning-freezing-and-land-mines-1118785240.html
Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines
Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines
Sputnik International
Many Ukrainians attempting to evade the draft have died on the banks of the Tisa River after border guards laid mines to prevent escapes, highlighting the severe soldier shortage in the country.
2024-06-05T14:05+0000
2024-06-05T14:05+0000
2024-06-05T14:05+0000
ukraine
world
romania
hungary
river
draft dodger
mines
europe
volodymyr zelensky
draft law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102256/23/1022562326_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_06d8d065a361869f8f94e0855f851049.jpg
Ukrainian border guards have installed anti-personnel mines on the Tisa River banks since April to prevent draft dodgers from leaving the country, according to a Sputnik source familiar with the matter. The source noted that the guards were ordered to stop draft dodgers "by any means possible."The Tisa River separates Ukraine from Hungary and Romania and those who seek to evade mobilization and flee to Europe regularly try to cross it. Over 6,000 Ukrainian military-aged men have swum across the river to Romania since February 2022, the New York Times reported in April, citing Romanian authorities.However, not everyone reaches the opposite shore. Those crossing the river regularly fall victim to the cold water, poor-quality wetsuits, and obstacles which they can't see while swimming at night. Smugglers take several thousand euros from Ukrainians fleeing mobilization for giving instructions on how to cross the river, as per local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.Ukrainian border guards have recovered the bodies of 32 people from the Tisa since the president ordered total mobilization in February 2022, as per RBK Ukraine.Ten Ukrainians drowned in the Tisa River in May only, according to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Service. It's impossible to say how many Ukrainians have actually drowned.The Kiev regime's latest draconian mobilization law that came into force on May 18 appears to have become a catalyst for smuggling attempts. The legislation not only lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 but also obligated Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 to carry a military ID wherever they go. There are numerous reports alleging that men younger than 25 have been grabbed and sent to the front by Ukrainian recruiters as the nation's military, which is currently on retreat, suffers from a severe soldier shortage.The price to smuggle draft evaders abroad has also recently skyrocketed from $5,000 to $20,000, according to Andrei Rubel, the head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine. Ukrainians continue to make efforts to leave the country despite the threat of detention or death on their way out of the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/ukraines-recruiting-efforts-sowing-panic-as-draft-eligible-men-flee-certain-death-1117120652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ukrainian-border-guards-deliberately-gun-down-draft-dodgers---russian-official-1118464118.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/mirror-effects-is-us-reflecting-ukraines-disregard-for-democracy-1118769000.html
ukraine
romania
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102256/23/1022562326_456:0:3500:2283_1920x0_80_0_0_c6e019f9bc8c5b69f971001169c6fb53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tisa river, ukrainian draft dodgers, volodymyr zelensky's draft law, ukrainian draft evaders, ukraine war, ukrainian draft evaders flee to europe, hungary, romania, ukrainian military is on retreat, severe soldier shortage in ukraine
tisa river, ukrainian draft dodgers, volodymyr zelensky's draft law, ukrainian draft evaders, ukraine war, ukrainian draft evaders flee to europe, hungary, romania, ukrainian military is on retreat, severe soldier shortage in ukraine
Peril in the Tisa River: Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Dying From Drowning, Freezing, and Land Mines
Many Ukrainians attempting to evade the draft have died on the banks of the Tisa River after border guards laid mines to prevent escapes, highlighting the severe soldier shortage in the country.
Ukrainian border guards have installed anti-personnel mines on the Tisa River banks since April to prevent draft dodgers from leaving the country
, according to a Sputnik source familiar with the matter. The source noted that the guards were ordered to stop draft dodgers "by any means possible."
"It was only in April that they started mining - and the first 'catch' has already emerged. The order was to stop the flight of people by any means, even in this way," the source told Sputnik.
The Tisa River separates Ukraine from Hungary and Romania and those who seek to evade mobilization and flee to Europe regularly try to cross it. Over 6,000 Ukrainian military-aged men have swum across the river to Romania since February 2022, the New York Times reported in April, citing Romanian authorities.
However, not everyone reaches the opposite shore. Those crossing the river regularly fall victim to the cold water, poor-quality wetsuits, and obstacles which they can't see while swimming at night. Smugglers take several thousand euros from Ukrainians fleeing mobilization for giving instructions on how to cross the river, as per local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.
Ukrainian border guards have recovered the bodies of 32 people from the Tisa since the president ordered total mobilization in February 2022, as per RBK Ukraine.
"A person’s physical capabilities do not guarantee success in crossing the Tisa River. Because it is deep, there is a fast current, there are rhizomes [marine web-like plants] that can catch on the clothes [of the swimmer]," border service inspector Vladimir Shikur told the newspaper. He explained that defectors get convulsions in the icy water and even a well-trained person is not able to swim in the right direction or even get out of the river on their own.
Ten Ukrainians drowned in the Tisa River in May only, according to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Service. It's impossible to say how many Ukrainians have actually drowned.
The Kiev regime's latest draconian mobilization law that came into force on May 18 appears to have become a catalyst for smuggling attempts. The legislation not only lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 but also obligated Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 to carry a military ID wherever they go. There are numerous reports alleging that men younger than 25 have been grabbed and sent to the front by Ukrainian recruiters
as the nation's military, which is currently on retreat, suffers from a severe soldier shortage
.
The price to smuggle draft evaders abroad
has also recently skyrocketed from $5,000 to $20,000, according to Andrei Rubel, the head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine. Ukrainians continue to make efforts to leave the country despite the threat of detention or death on their way out of the country.