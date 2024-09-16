https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/ukraine-loses-over-13800-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-direction-1120167291.html
Ukraine Loses Over 13,800 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Direction
Ukraine Loses Over 13,800 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Direction
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,800 Ukrainian servicemen and 115 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-09-16T11:26+0000
2024-09-16T11:26+0000
2024-09-16T11:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops lost more than 13,800 servicemen, 115 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, 729 armored combat vehicles, 439 cars, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, Kiev has lost more than 350 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Russian troops have repelled five counterattacks in the Kursk Region, as well as have taken control of settlements of Uspenovka and Borki, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 people. The Russian armed forces have also repelled three attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian troops and a tank.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/ukraine-lost-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-24-hours---russian-military-1120159880.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,800 ukrainian servicemen and 115 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the kursk region, the russian defense ministry said on monday.
the russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,800 ukrainian servicemen and 115 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the kursk region, the russian defense ministry said on monday.
Ukraine Loses Over 13,800 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Direction
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 13,800 Ukrainian servicemen and 115 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops lost more than 13,800 servicemen, 115 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, 729 armored combat vehicles, 439 cars, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost more than 350 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Russian troops have repelled five counterattacks in the Kursk Region, as well as have taken control of settlements of Uspenovka and Borki, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 people.
The Russian armed forces have also repelled three attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian troops and a tank.