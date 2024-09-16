https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-zapad-battlegroup---russian-military-1120167221.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup - Russian Military
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 600 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, 10 pickups, as well as a 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Three electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Russian Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that the Tsentr battlegroup has repelled nine counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 soldiers over the past 24 hours.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 600 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, 10 pickups, as well as a 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Three electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that the Tsentr battlegroup has repelled nine counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 soldiers over the past 24 hours.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.