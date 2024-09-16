International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 600 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, 10 pickups, as well as a 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Three electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Russian Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that the Tsentr battlegroup has repelled nine counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 soldiers over the past 24 hours.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.
11:28 GMT 16.09.2024
Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023
Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
© AP Photo / Libkos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 600 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, 10 pickups, as well as a 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Three electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that the Tsentr battlegroup has repelled nine counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 soldiers over the past 24 hours.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.
