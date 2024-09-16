https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-zapad-battlegroup---russian-military-1120167221.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup - Russian Military

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup - Russian Military

Sputnik International

Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-09-16T11:28+0000

2024-09-16T11:28+0000

2024-09-16T11:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117418817_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9bd08afad23b24be0cd228397ab90685.jpg

"The enemy has lost up to 600 servicepeople, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, 10 pickups, as well as a 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Three electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Russian Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that the Tsentr battlegroup has repelled nine counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 soldiers over the past 24 hours.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/firsthand-witness-us-journalist-on-ukraine-conflict-western-lies-roots-of-russian-invincibility-1120146304.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russia's zapad battlegroup, russian successes in ukraine