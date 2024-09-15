https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/firsthand-witness-us-journalist-on-ukraine-conflict-western-lies-roots-of-russian-invincibility-1120146304.html

Firsthand Witness: US Journalist on Ukraine Conflict, Western Lies, Roots of Russian Invincibility

American journalist Tofurious Maximus Crane travelled to Russia in 2023 to witness events firsthand, as the Western media is keeping people in the dark about the Ukraine conflict. He sat down with Sputnik to discuss his Donbass experience, views on traditional values, and conversion to Orthodoxy.

On his arrival in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), American journalist Tofurious Maximus Crane, together with other war correspondents, came under Ukrainian fire at a local cafe.According to Crane, that incident showed him how resilient everybody was. He has travelled a lot around the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and other Russian regions, and what struck him the most was the high morale and patriotism of people living there.The US corporate press still keeps on the hush facts about Ukrainian neo-Nazis, downplays or altogether ignores the significance of the Donbass referendums, and claims that the ongoing conflict was "unprovoked" and the Russians have no right to be there, according to the journalist.In the wake of the beginning of the special military operation, Russian media, including Sputnik and RT, were banned in the EU and labeled as "disinformation" on US social media. On September 4, the US stepped up sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Crane says he has never seen any falsehoods come out of Russian media. In contrast, the Western press usually quotes anonymous sources that can't be corroborated."Western media is just about control and deception," he said.West Hasn't Learned Lessons of Napoleon and Nazis’ DefeatsWhile in Moscow, Crane attended the Russian Defense Ministry's exhibition of NATO weapons and equipment captured from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation at Poklonnaya Hill.The West has not learned the lessons of the French and Nazi German invasions of Russia in 1812 and 1941, respectively, according to Crane. The French and Nazis also thought that they were invincible and could take on Russia, he said.History is repeating itself, and now NATO-trained Ukrainian troops and Western mercenaries are being obliterated in the special military operation. Vaunted US-made Abrams tanks, destroyed by the Russian military and put on display at Poklonnaya Hill, are a symbol of the West's arrogance and enormous waste of money, the journalist pointed out.'Russia is Largest Country Still Embracing Traditional Values'The ongoing conflict hasn't made the Russian people callous, and they treat Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoW) humanely, Crane said, referring to interviews with Ukrainian captives. The Russians are eager to forgive if one really repents of the malicious things one has done, per the journalist. According to Crane, that attitude stems from the traditional Orthodox Christian values shared by many Russians.Russia is a "beacon of hope" and a "lifeboat" for conservatives in the US and Europe, the pundit continued, expressing hope that they will settle in Russia one day.But that’s not all: the US-born journalist feels a special spiritual connection to Russian Orthodoxy.According to Crane, the interest in Orthodoxy is on the rise among Western conservatives as their governments peddle a neo-liberal and sometimes overtly "satanic" agenda.Russia is Large, Diverse, and Worth ExploringCrane plans to stay in Russia and obtain Russian citizenship. He also informs other foreigners how to move to the country.President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 19 providing foreigners who share Russia's spiritual and moral values, and who seek to escape the West's destructive neo-liberal ideals, with a temporary residence permit in the country.Crane is looking forward to exploring Russia, the biggest country on the planet.Many Americans don’t realize how big, beautiful, and diverse Russia is, Crane says, adding that his next mission will be to travel around the country and show the rest of the world what it’s like.*banned for extremism in Russia

