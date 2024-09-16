International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/ukraine-preparing-staged-russian-strike-on-childrens-institution-with-casualties-1120164564.html
Ukraine Preparing Staged 'Russian Strike' on Children's Institution With Casualties
Ukraine Preparing Staged 'Russian Strike' on Children's Institution With Casualties
Sputnik International
Ukraine is preparing a provocation with a staged Russian missile strike on a children's institution with many casualties at the instigation of the US, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
2024-09-16T07:02+0000
2024-09-16T07:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
kiev
svr
russian foreign intelligence service
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116029690_0:4:803:455_1920x0_80_0_0_59f5af65197c0ef6c9736a06307affa7.png
"According to information received by the SVR, the leadership of the special services and the military command of the Kiev regime, at the instigation of their curators from the United States, are working on a scenario for yet another inhumane provocation. It is proposed to stage a Russian missile strike on a children's institution in Kiev-controlled territory — a hospital or kindergarten — with a large number of victims," the SVR said in a statement. Wide media coverage of this tragedy is envisaged, with the involvement of leading international media outlets, the statement read. Kiev hopes to use this new provocation to justify the West's decision on lifting restrictions on the use of missile weapons for strikes deep into Russia, the SVR said. "At the same time, the Americans are planning to use the provocation to intensify the pressure campaign they have already launched on Iran, as well as North Korea, for allegedly supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles. It is supposed to claim that these are the types of ammunition used in the attacks on the children's institution," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/us-uk-poland-took-part-in-preparing-ukraines-operation-in-kursk---russian-foreign-intel-1119855186.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116029690_96:0:705:457_1920x0_80_0_0_73efd44ea344c05676670baf1de5c5f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine is preparing a provocation with a staged russian missile strike on a children's institution with many casualties at the instigation of the us, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) said on monday.
ukraine is preparing a provocation with a staged russian missile strike on a children's institution with many casualties at the instigation of the us, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) said on monday.

Ukraine Preparing Staged 'Russian Strike' on Children's Institution With Casualties

07:02 GMT 16.09.2024
© SputnikScreenshot showing results of attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on hospital No. 6 in Russia's Donetsk on Orthodox Christmas Eve, January 6, 2024.
Screenshot showing results of attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on hospital No. 6 in Russia's Donetsk on Orthodox Christmas Eve, January 6, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine is preparing a provocation with a staged Russian missile strike on a children's institution with many casualties at the instigation of the US, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"According to information received by the SVR, the leadership of the special services and the military command of the Kiev regime, at the instigation of their curators from the United States, are working on a scenario for yet another inhumane provocation. It is proposed to stage a Russian missile strike on a children's institution in Kiev-controlled territory — a hospital or kindergarten — with a large number of victims," the SVR said in a statement.
Wide media coverage of this tragedy is envisaged, with the involvement of leading international media outlets, the statement read.
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US, UK, Poland Took Part in Preparing Ukraine’s Operation in Kursk - Russian Foreign Intel
21 August, 09:16 GMT
Kiev hopes to use this new provocation to justify the West's decision on lifting restrictions on the use of missile weapons for strikes deep into Russia, the SVR said.
"At the same time, the Americans are planning to use the provocation to intensify the pressure campaign they have already launched on Iran, as well as North Korea, for allegedly supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles. It is supposed to claim that these are the types of ammunition used in the attacks on the children's institution," the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала