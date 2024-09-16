International
Shots Fired Near Former President Trump As He Leaves Florida Golf Course
Venezuela Detains Two Americans, One Czech for Planning Assassinations - Vice President
Two US citizens and one Czech citizen were detained in Venezuela on suspicion of planning to transport a group of mercenaries from Europe to overthrow Venezuela's top political leadership, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two US citizens and one Czech citizen were detained in Venezuela on suspicion of planning to transport a group of mercenaries from Europe to overthrow Venezuela's top political leadership, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Sunday. On Saturday Cabello said two Spanish citizens and one US citizen had been detained on suspicion of planning to assassinate the mayor of the city of Upata. The detainees have also been accused of planning in coordination with US and Spanish intelligence services to transport a group of mercenaries from France and Eastern Europe to Venezuela to assassinate top political figures.
03:51 GMT 16.09.2024
On Saturday Cabello said two Spanish citizens and one US citizen had been detained on related charges.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two US citizens and one Czech citizen were detained in Venezuela on suspicion of planning to transport a group of mercenaries from Europe to overthrow Venezuela's top political leadership, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Sunday.

"We have another [US] citizen, one from the Czech Republic, and another US citizen," Cabello told the news outlet Telesur.

On Saturday Cabello said two Spanish citizens and one US citizen had been detained on suspicion of planning to assassinate the mayor of the city of Upata. The detainees have also been accused of planning in coordination with US and Spanish intelligence services to transport a group of mercenaries from France and Eastern Europe to Venezuela to assassinate top political figures.
