https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/estonian-president-admits-wests-growing-fatigue-over-ukrainian-conflict---reports-1120180562.html

Estonian President Admits West's Growing Fatigue Over Ukrainian Conflict - Reports

Estonian President Admits West's Growing Fatigue Over Ukrainian Conflict - Reports

Sputnik International

Estonian President Alar Karis has admitted that the West is growing weary of the conflict in Ukraine, which is in its third year.

2024-09-17T17:29+0000

2024-09-17T17:29+0000

2024-09-17T17:29+0000

world

vladimir putin

ukraine

kiev

russia

kursk

estonia

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116979707_0:185:3017:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e848c58ac6e56508fca79b5882018e29.jpg

"There is fatigue. Those on the front lines are tired, as well as those in the rear, and those for whom the conflict in Ukraine feels distant," Karis told Estonian public broadcaster ERR. The president argued there was no point in pushing for peace talks between Kiev and Moscow at the moment because the West's support for Ukraine was not enough to allow Kiev to negotiate ceasefire terms from a position of strength. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed starting ceasefire talks with Kiev as soon as Ukrainian forces withdrew from the territories that Russia sees as its own. Ukraine rejected the proposal. Following a Ukrainian military incursion into the western Russian region of Kursk in August, Putin declared that negotiations with those intentionally harming civilians and targeting nuclear energy sites were impossible. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Putin said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/nato-risks-hot-war-with-russia-as-biden-mulls-stepping-on-ukraine-long-range-missile-tripwire-1120109461.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses, mercenaries in ukraine, foreign merc in ukraine