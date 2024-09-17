https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/eu-allocates-14-bln-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraines-air-defenses-and-ammunition-1120176539.html

EU Allocates €1.4 Bln From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine’s Air Defenses and Ammunition

The first revenues generated from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the EU have been allocated for the payment of air defense systems and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said at a European Parliament session.

The first revenues generated from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the EU have been allocated for the payment of air defense systems and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said at a European Parliament session.According to Dombrovskis, "the work is being carried out swiftly, and contracts have been signed with member states." He added that the European Commission expects the main deliveries to be made by the end of the year.Following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves, amounting to around €300 billion. More than €200 billion is held in the EU, primarily in accounts with Belgium’s Euroclear — one of the world's largest clearing and settlement systems.

