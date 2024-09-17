https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/eu-allocates-14-bln-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraines-air-defenses-and-ammunition-1120176539.html
EU Allocates €1.4 Bln From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine’s Air Defenses and Ammunition
EU Allocates €1.4 Bln From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine’s Air Defenses and Ammunition
Sputnik International
The first revenues generated from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the EU have been allocated for the payment of air defense systems and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said at a European Parliament session.
2024-09-17T12:51+0000
2024-09-17T12:51+0000
2024-09-17T12:51+0000
economy
valdis dombrovskis
josep borrell
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
european commission
frozen assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115763746_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1fd21a4813660d58fa30de1f53ffe8a0.jpg
The first revenues generated from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the EU have been allocated for the payment of air defense systems and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said at a European Parliament session.According to Dombrovskis, "the work is being carried out swiftly, and contracts have been signed with member states." He added that the European Commission expects the main deliveries to be made by the end of the year.Following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves, amounting to around €300 billion. More than €200 billion is held in the EU, primarily in accounts with Belgium’s Euroclear — one of the world's largest clearing and settlement systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russia-warns-of-retaliation-over-eus-use-of-frozen-assets-for-ukraine-support-1119516207.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115763746_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2d9b1b62ecf588af437c63d61b2b899.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
frozen russian assets, european union, valdis dombrovskis, revenues from frozen russian assets, ukraine
frozen russian assets, european union, valdis dombrovskis, revenues from frozen russian assets, ukraine
EU Allocates €1.4 Bln From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine’s Air Defenses and Ammunition
The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell stated that the EU had already transferred the first €1.4 billion in revenues from Russia's frozen assets to pay for military supplies to Ukraine at the end of August. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called these actions theft and emphasized that they will have legal consequences.
The first revenues generated from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the EU have been allocated for the payment
of air defense systems and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said at a European Parliament session.
"The first tranche, concerning extraordinary income from immobilized Russian assets, has already been allocated. €1.4 billion has already been directed through the European Peace Facility to pay for the most urgent supplies, primarily artillery shells and air defense systems," he said.
According to Dombrovskis, "the work is being carried out swiftly, and contracts have been signed with member states." He added that the European Commission expects the main deliveries to be made by the end of the year.
Following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves
, amounting to around €300 billion. More than €200 billion is held in the EU, primarily in accounts with Belgium’s Euroclear — one of the world's largest clearing and settlement systems.