From Echelon to PRISM: US Intel Services Could be Behind Hezbollah Pager Detonation - Expert

The recent detonation of pagers in Lebanon could be caused by interfering with software responsible for charging the devices, Alexei Leonkov, a military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland), told Sputnik.
"The Americans and allied intelligence agencies created the "Echelon" [surveillance] system… which was built in parallel with the communication network, paging communications, cellular communications, and the global Internet, for monitoring and controlling network participants," military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik, commenting on the pager explosion in Lebanon. Since Echelon's inception in the 1960s, the US has developed international communication standards and a wide set of surveillance tools which allow the US intel community to spy on users worldwide, as ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden disclosed in 2013, commenting on the US' Prism program. The recent detonation of pagers could be caused by battery overheating which, in turn, could be provoked by interfering with software responsible for charging the devices, as per the pundit. "[If the pager] was close to an artery [the explosion of a battery] could cause damage making one bleed to death within five minutes. And that's it, the person can't be saved," the pundit concludes.
18:49 GMT 17.09.2024
"The Americans and allied intelligence agencies created the "Echelon" [surveillance] system… which was built in parallel with the communication network, paging communications, cellular communications, and the global Internet, for monitoring and controlling network participants,"
military analyst Alexei Leonkov
tells Sputnik, commenting on the pager explosion
in Lebanon.
Since Echelon's inception in the 1960s, the US has developed international communication standards and a wide set of surveillance tools
which allow the US intel community to spy on users
worldwide, as ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden
disclosed in 2013, commenting on the US' Prism program.
Those instruments can determine an individual's location by devices one uses for communication, including the pager that one carries in their pocket, according to Leonkov.
US operatives can determine a user's coordinates with an accuracy of up to a second, given that each device has its own identification number and operates in a common environment under US standards.
The chosen targets could be affected in different ways, most commonly by strikes with high-precision combat drones, the expert said.
The recent detonation of pagers could be caused by battery overheating which, in turn, could be provoked by interfering with software responsible for charging the devices, as per the pundit.
"Most technical devices now have lithium batteries," Leonkov says. "What happened is called thermal runaway, during which the battery, as a rule, explodes. A battery explosion, depending on where the owner wears this pager, can lead to either injury or serious injury and, in exceptional cases, death."
"[If the pager] was close to an artery [the explosion of a battery] could cause damage making one bleed to death within five minutes. And that's it, the person can't be saved," the pundit concludes.