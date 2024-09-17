https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/from-echelon-to-prism-us-intel-services-could-be-behind-hezbollah-pager-detonation---expert--1120180857.html

From Echelon to PRISM: US Intel Services Could be Behind Hezbollah Pager Detonation - Expert

From Echelon to PRISM: US Intel Services Could be Behind Hezbollah Pager Detonation - Expert

Sputnik International

The recent detonation of pagers in Lebanon could be caused by interfering with software responsible for charging the devices, Alexei Leonkov, a military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland), told Sputnik.

2024-09-17T18:49+0000

2024-09-17T18:49+0000

2024-09-17T18:58+0000

world

science & tech

alexei leonkov

americans

edward snowden

lebanon

opinion

us

middle east

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181991_0:0:2921:1643_1920x0_80_0_0_591ea6eb38cc19773429c5857089f5a7.jpg

"The Americans and allied intelligence agencies created the "Echelon" [surveillance] system… which was built in parallel with the communication network, paging communications, cellular communications, and the global Internet, for monitoring and controlling network participants," military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik, commenting on the pager explosion in Lebanon. Since Echelon's inception in the 1960s, the US has developed international communication standards and a wide set of surveillance tools which allow the US intel community to spy on users worldwide, as ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden disclosed in 2013, commenting on the US' Prism program. The recent detonation of pagers could be caused by battery overheating which, in turn, could be provoked by interfering with software responsible for charging the devices, as per the pundit. "[If the pager] was close to an artery [the explosion of a battery] could cause damage making one bleed to death within five minutes. And that's it, the person can't be saved," the pundit concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/what-is-known-about-mass-pager-explosion-in-lebanon-1120178496.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

pager explosion in lebanon, massive pager explosions in lebanon, hezbollah pager explosions, us echelon surveillance system, us prism, edward snowden, us massive surveillance, us spying program