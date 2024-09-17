International
Hostile Border Conditions Prompt Russia to Boost Military to 2.3 Million Troops
The increase in the size of the Russian military is connected to an increase in the number of threats along the perimeter of the borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1.5 million military personnel. "This is caused by the number of threats that exist for our country along the perimeter of our borders. This is caused by the extremely hostile situation on the western borders and instability on the eastern borders, so it requires appropriate measures," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Putin's decision to increase the size of the Russian military.
russia
russia, russian army, russian armed forces, russian border, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin
10:55 GMT 17.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The increase in the size of the Russian military is connected to an increase in the number of threats along the perimeter of the borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1.5 million military personnel.
"This is caused by the number of threats that exist for our country along the perimeter of our borders. This is caused by the extremely hostile situation on the western borders and instability on the eastern borders, so it requires appropriate measures," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Putin's decision to increase the size of the Russian military.
The top-5 ranking of countries by active military personnel - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
Russia
Russia Overtakes US to Become World's Second-Largest Army
Yesterday, 15:33 GMT
