Hostile Border Conditions Prompt Russia to Boost Military to 2.3 Million Troops
Sputnik International
The increase in the size of the Russian military is connected to an increase in the number of threats along the perimeter of the borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
military
russia
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
russian army
russian armed forces
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 units, including 1.5 million military personnel. "This is caused by the number of threats that exist for our country along the perimeter of our borders. This is caused by the extremely hostile situation on the western borders and instability on the eastern borders, so it requires appropriate measures," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Putin's decision to increase the size of the Russian military.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The increase in the size of the Russian military is connected to an increase in the number of threats along the perimeter of the borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to increase
the number of the Russian armed forces to 2,389,130 units, including 1.5 million military personnel.
"This is caused by the number of threats that exist for our country along the perimeter of our borders. This is caused by the extremely hostile situation on the western borders and instability on the eastern borders, so it requires appropriate measures," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Putin's decision to increase the size of the Russian military.