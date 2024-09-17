Macron’s Impeachment Clears First Hurdle in Left-Dominated National Assembly
France's lower house of parliament - the Bureau - has approved the draft resolution which must now be approved by the legislative commission before moving to the Senate.
"The Bureau of the National Assembly has approved the procedure for removing Emmanuel Macron from power," newspaper Le Parisien reported on Tuesday..
The Bureau is the highest collegial body of the lower house of parliament. Currently, 12 of its 22 members are representatives of the left. The proposal to remove Macron from power was put forward by the left-wing party La France Insoumise (lit. Unsubmissive France). According to the BFMTV channel, the proposal was supported by 12 votes to 10 during consideration by Bureau members.
The party made this move after the French leader excluded left-wing parties from the newly formed government, despite their coalition's victory in parliamentary elections. The proposal was submitted under Article 68 of the French Constitution, which allows for the removal of the president in the event of a breach of his duties.
The resolution must now be approved by the legislative commission of 73 deputies, where the left holds only 24 seats. After that, it must be passed by two-thirds of the National Assembly (385 deputies) within two weeks. The final two stages must also pass in the upper house of parliament, the Senate, where the left does not have a majority. If the Senate approves the resolution (with 232 votes), both chambers will meet in a joint session, and 617 of the 925 parliamentarians from both houses must support the resolution. If this happens, the president will be forced to resign immediately.
In 2016, the Bureau of the National Assembly ruled a similar impeachment resolution against President François Hollande to be inadmissible.
In the July parliamentary snap elections, the left-wing bloc gained the most votes, winning 182 seats out of 577. Macron's presidential coalition Together for the Republic came in second, with 168 seats in the National Assembly. The right-wing party National Rally and its allies from the Republicans became the third-largest force in parliament with 143 seats. As a result, no political force secured a majority to form a new government. The composition of the new French cabinet, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, is expected to be announced this week.