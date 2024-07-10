https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/why-frances-snap-election-proves-eus-warmongering-agenda-flopped-1119322976.html

Why France's Snap Election Proves EU's Warmongering Agenda Flopped

Despite surviving the runoff vote, Emmanuel Macron sustained a crushing and unexpected defeat during the snap election, Fabien Chalandon, French political commentator and writer, told Sputnik. What's more, the parliament's new composition may put the brakes on Macron's bellicosity.

The outcome of the snap election in the French National Assembly has left no party with a majority, leading to uncertainty regarding the formation of a coalition. This raises the question of whether the left-wing and centrist parties will be able to collaborate effectively in order to establish a functional parliament.The NFP, a broad left-wing coalition which brought together Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hardline leftist France Unbowed Party (La France Insoumise), was hastily founded on June 10 with the sole aim of defeating the right-wing RN in the snap legislative election.According to the commentator, the likelihood of the NFP coalition passing the test of time is "remote as it may explode on the issue of loss of real income, when finally politicians admit that the bulk of the current impoverishment of French middle and poor class has been stoked by inflation directly derived from the Ukrainian conflict."Macron's Bellicosity Backfired During ElectionsMeanwhile, it appears that the new composition of the parliament could disrupt French President Emmanuel Macron's "tour de force" for European leadership.Over the past several months, Macron has made a series of controversial statements, ranging from putting NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine to doubling the EU budget and promoting the idea of a "major European loan" to finance the bloc's rearmament effort.The French president's scheme appeared to have boomeranged. His Renaissance party secured just 15.2 percent of the vote during the EU parliamentary elections last month, while the National Rally got a whopping 31.5 percent.In the snap election, announced by Macron after the humiliating defeat, the centrist-liberal Ensemble (Together) party survived by pure luck and due to its unholy formal alliance with Les Republicains (LR) and the NFP to obstruct "at all costs" the National Rally in the second round, according to Chalandon."Compared to the 2022 elections, the Macron presidential party 'Together' lost 100 seats to 168," the political commentator noted.The election outcome would continue to undermine Macron's warmongering posture, including his push for rearmament and increased military support to Ukraine, according to the commentator.While the EU's bureaucracy could circumvent the legislative gridlock in its member states by stealthily boosting its funding to Ukraine within its general budget, the crux of the matter is that Europeans and especially young people across the continent have increasingly started to realize the collective West's hypocrisy with regard to Ukraine, according to the pundit.Chalandon notes that Europeans are steadily recognizing the West's 20-year provocations against Russia, as well as the sabotage of the Istanbul agreement in April 2022 led by the US and UK.How Could US Political Debacle Affect Europe's Ukraine PolicyNonetheless, the EU elites are unwilling to change their stance on the Ukraine conflict, especially given their political dependency on their peers in Washington.However, US neocons have recently found themselves on the horns of a dilemma given that their major "pro-war" presidential candidate Joe Biden appears to be "unsellable" to American voters, as Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel noted in an earlier interview with Sputnik.The political commentator noted, however, that despite Trump's high-powered numbers across US nationwide polls, his victory is not a done deal given the lawsuits brought forward by his political opponents.Likewise, the Biden camp is also teetering in the balance as the Democratic Party is waging a behind the scenes battle over a possible replacement for the aging Biden. This potential change could allegedly shift Washington's attitude on the Ukraine conflict.Chalandon concluded that if a new US context were to arise, Europe's determination to carry on with the ongoing military "solution" to the Ukrainian conflict would amount to nothing more than empty posturing.In parallel to his investment banking career, Chalandon co-founded and ran a French political think tank, Fondation Concorde, and was awarded the French Legion d'Honneur in 2000 and wrote for leading French newspapers on political issues. His father, Albin Chalandon, served as minister of various governments under President Charles de Gaulle and Georges Pompidou and then minister of justice between 1986 and 1988 in a Jacques Chirac-led government under then President Francois Mitterrand.

