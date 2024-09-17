https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/moscow-asks-state-dept-to-provide-info-on-russian-facing-illegal-export-charges-in-us-1120174631.html
Denis Postovoy, a Russian citizen, was earlier arrested in the United States and is accused by local law enforcement agencies of illegally exporting microelectronics, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.
"Although the embassy is aware of Postovoy’s detention in Florida, no official notification from the local authorities has been sent. We have asked the State Department to furnish information about Postovoy’s whereabouts," according to the statement.The US Department of Justice earlier said that the 44-year-old Postovoy, who lives in Sarasota, was arrested on charges of illegally exporting microelectronics allegedly for military purposes, including for the production of drones.The first hearing on his case is scheduled for September 19 in Tampa, Florida.
Upon receiving the information, Russian diplomats plan to contact Postovoy to provide him with necessary consular and legal assistance, the embassy said.
