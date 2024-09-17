International
Moscow Asks State Dept. to Provide Info on Russian Facing Illegal Export Charges in US
Moscow Asks State Dept. to Provide Info on Russian Facing Illegal Export Charges in US
Denis Postovoy, a Russian citizen, was earlier arrested in the United States and is accused by local law enforcement agencies of illegally exporting microelectronics, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.
"Although the embassy is aware of Postovoy’s detention in Florida, no official notification from the local authorities has been sent. We have asked the State Department to furnish information about Postovoy’s whereabouts," according to the statement.The US Department of Justice earlier said that the 44-year-old Postovoy, who lives in Sarasota, was arrested on charges of illegally exporting microelectronics allegedly for military purposes, including for the production of drones.The first hearing on his case is scheduled for September 19 in Tampa, Florida.
Moscow Asks State Dept. to Provide Info on Russian Facing Illegal Export Charges in US

09:19 GMT 17.09.2024

09:19 GMT 17.09.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster The Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, April 15, 2021.
The Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Denis Postovoy, a Russian citizen, was earlier arrested in the United States and is accused by local law enforcement agencies of illegally exporting microelectronics, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.
"Although the embassy is aware of Postovoy’s detention in Florida, no official notification from the local authorities has been sent. We have asked the State Department to furnish information about Postovoy’s whereabouts," according to the statement.
Upon receiving the information, Russian diplomats plan to contact Postovoy to provide him with necessary consular and legal assistance, the embassy said.
The US Department of Justice earlier said that the 44-year-old Postovoy, who lives in Sarasota, was arrested on charges of illegally exporting microelectronics allegedly for military purposes, including for the production of drones.
The first hearing on his case is scheduled for September 19 in Tampa, Florida.
