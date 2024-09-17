https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/moscow-asks-state-dept-to-provide-info-on-russian-facing-illegal-export-charges-in-us-1120174631.html

Moscow Asks State Dept. to Provide Info on Russian Facing Illegal Export Charges in US

Moscow Asks State Dept. to Provide Info on Russian Facing Illegal Export Charges in US

Sputnik International

Denis Postovoy, a Russian citizen, was earlier arrested in the United States and is accused by local law enforcement agencies of illegally exporting microelectronics, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

2024-09-17T09:19+0000

2024-09-17T09:19+0000

2024-09-17T09:19+0000

world

russia

us

citizen

us state department

information

charges

drones

microelectronics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120174459_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_31109000636c4be9aab5e85291fb23ef.jpg

"Although the embassy is aware of Postovoy’s detention in Florida, no official notification from the local authorities has been sent. We have asked the State Department to furnish information about Postovoy’s whereabouts," according to the statement.The US Department of Justice earlier said that the 44-year-old Postovoy, who lives in Sarasota, was arrested on charges of illegally exporting microelectronics allegedly for military purposes, including for the production of drones.The first hearing on his case is scheduled for September 19 in Tampa, Florida.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian citizen denis postovoy, illegal export charges against russian citizen denis postovoy, information about postovoy’s whereabouts, us state department