International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/russia-ready-to-offer-indonesia-nuclear-power-plants-of-large-small-capacity---rosatom-1120172888.html
Russia Ready to Offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants of Large, Small Capacity - Rosatom
Russia Ready to Offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants of Large, Small Capacity - Rosatom
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to offer Indonesia both large and small nuclear power plants, the International Business Director of the Rosatom State Corporation said.
2024-09-17T02:05+0000
2024-09-17T02:05+0000
world
indonesia
russia
rosatom
sputnik
nuclear power
nuclear power plants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115409146_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d36063946226d0d241da50bcbae79a.jpg
According to Arseev, Rosatom is already actively sharing its experience with Indonesian colleagues responsible for the development of the energy sector in the country. At the same time, there are a number of organizations and government agencies in Indonesia that can act as qualified customers and partners in the construction of nuclear capacity in the country. According to Arseev, in terms of large capacity, Rosatom's flagship product is Generation III+ power units with VVER-1200 reactors. Arseev also emphasized that Rosatom holds the "palm of victory" in the technology of small-capacity nuclear power plants (SMP). "Today, there are more than 90 small modular reactor projects in the world, but only we have moved from words to deeds," the top manager noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/russia-hungary-to-begin-construction-of-paks-2-npps-power-units-by-end-2024---rosatom-1119406008.html
indonesia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115409146_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b66a7a2512a687ab07911755d0fa89f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-indonesia relations, russia building nuclear power plants, russia investment internationally
russia-indonesia relations, russia building nuclear power plants, russia investment internationally

Russia Ready to Offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants of Large, Small Capacity - Rosatom

02:05 GMT 17.09.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankPeople gather at the stand of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom
People gather at the stand of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) of both large and small capacity, Boris Arseev, Division Deputy Head – International Business Director of the Rosatom State Corporation, said in an interview with Sputnik.
According to Arseev, Rosatom is already actively sharing its experience with Indonesian colleagues responsible for the development of the energy sector in the country. At the same time, there are a number of organizations and government agencies in Indonesia that can act as qualified customers and partners in the construction of nuclear capacity in the country.
"As for the energy technologies that we are ready to offer Indonesia for the development of joint projects in nuclear energy, we can talk about both high-power stations and small modular reactors. The decision should be made by the Indonesian side, based on the country's needs. But whether it is small or large capacity, Rosatom's offer will in any case be a reliable and safe technology, the effectiveness of which has been proven by time," the top manager said.
According to Arseev, in terms of large capacity, Rosatom's flagship product is Generation III+ power units with VVER-1200 reactors.
"By the way, Rosatom was the first company in the world to launch a Generation III+ unit. This is the most advanced technology — it fully complies with all 'post-Fukushima' safety standards: it combines its active and passive systems, having several safety barriers. Moreover, the station is capable of withstanding extreme external impacts — floods, tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes. The seismic protection system of nuclear power plants — a pressing issue for Indonesia — has clearly demonstrated its effectiveness at the Akkuyu NPP," he explained.
Arseev also emphasized that Rosatom holds the "palm of victory" in the technology of small-capacity nuclear power plants (SMP).
A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2024
World
Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom
17 July, 16:43 GMT
"Today, there are more than 90 small modular reactor projects in the world, but only we have moved from words to deeds," the top manager noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала