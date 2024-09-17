https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/russia-ready-to-offer-indonesia-nuclear-power-plants-of-large-small-capacity---rosatom-1120172888.html

Russia Ready to Offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants of Large, Small Capacity - Rosatom

Russia is ready to offer Indonesia both large and small nuclear power plants, the International Business Director of the Rosatom State Corporation said.

According to Arseev, Rosatom is already actively sharing its experience with Indonesian colleagues responsible for the development of the energy sector in the country. At the same time, there are a number of organizations and government agencies in Indonesia that can act as qualified customers and partners in the construction of nuclear capacity in the country. According to Arseev, in terms of large capacity, Rosatom's flagship product is Generation III+ power units with VVER-1200 reactors. Arseev also emphasized that Rosatom holds the "palm of victory" in the technology of small-capacity nuclear power plants (SMP). "Today, there are more than 90 small modular reactor projects in the world, but only we have moved from words to deeds," the top manager noted.

