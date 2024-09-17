Russia Ready to Offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants of Large, Small Capacity - Rosatom
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to offer Indonesia Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) of both large and small capacity, Boris Arseev, Division Deputy Head – International Business Director of the Rosatom State Corporation, said in an interview with Sputnik.
According to Arseev, Rosatom is already actively sharing its experience with Indonesian colleagues responsible for the development of the energy sector in the country. At the same time, there are a number of organizations and government agencies in Indonesia that can act as qualified customers and partners in the construction of nuclear capacity in the country.
"As for the energy technologies that we are ready to offer Indonesia for the development of joint projects in nuclear energy, we can talk about both high-power stations and small modular reactors. The decision should be made by the Indonesian side, based on the country's needs. But whether it is small or large capacity, Rosatom's offer will in any case be a reliable and safe technology, the effectiveness of which has been proven by time," the top manager said.
According to Arseev, in terms of large capacity, Rosatom's flagship product is Generation III+ power units with VVER-1200 reactors.
"By the way, Rosatom was the first company in the world to launch a Generation III+ unit. This is the most advanced technology — it fully complies with all 'post-Fukushima' safety standards: it combines its active and passive systems, having several safety barriers. Moreover, the station is capable of withstanding extreme external impacts — floods, tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes. The seismic protection system of nuclear power plants — a pressing issue for Indonesia — has clearly demonstrated its effectiveness at the Akkuyu NPP," he explained.
Arseev also emphasized that Rosatom holds the "palm of victory" in the technology of small-capacity nuclear power plants (SMP).
"Today, there are more than 90 small modular reactor projects in the world, but only we have moved from words to deeds," the top manager noted.