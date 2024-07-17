https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/russia-hungary-to-begin-construction-of-paks-2-npps-power-units-by-end-2024---rosatom-1119406008.html
Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom
Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom
Sputnik International
Russia and Hungary plan to begin the construction of power units at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by the end of this year, the engineering division of state corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Wednesday.
2024-07-17T16:43+0000
2024-07-17T16:43+0000
2024-07-17T16:43+0000
world
russia
hungary
turkiye
rosatom
peter szijjarto
paks nuclear power plant
paks-2 nuclear plant
hungarian paks nuclear power plant (npp)
nuclear power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104588/62/1045886218_0:132:2464:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_19c8b81a912394f6a27b0007d9c6d35b.jpg
Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto held talks in Turkiye. The plans are to begin work on the construction of the nuclear units by the end of this year, the company said. It is planned that "before the end of July, a core melt localization device will be delivered to the construction site — the first large-sized cargo that will arrive in Paks from Russia."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/peaceful-nuclear-power-where-is-russia-building-facilities-1119327664.html
russia
hungary
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104588/62/1045886218_134:0:2331:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_b145237b157b0bbfed354c2c8884af10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
paks 2, paks ii in hungary, russia build paks 2, where is paks 2, hungarian nuclear plant, paks npp, where does rosatom build nuclear plants
paks 2, paks ii in hungary, russia build paks 2, where is paks 2, hungarian nuclear plant, paks npp, where does rosatom build nuclear plants
Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Hungary plan to begin the construction of power units at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by the end of this year, the engineering division of state corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Wednesday.