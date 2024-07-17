https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/russia-hungary-to-begin-construction-of-paks-2-npps-power-units-by-end-2024---rosatom-1119406008.html

Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom

Russia and Hungary plan to begin the construction of power units at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by the end of this year, the engineering division of state corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto held talks in Turkiye. The plans are to begin work on the construction of the nuclear units by the end of this year, the company said. It is planned that "before the end of July, a core melt localization device will be delivered to the construction site — the first large-sized cargo that will arrive in Paks from Russia."

