Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom
Russia and Hungary plan to begin the construction of power units at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by the end of this year, the engineering division of state corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto held talks in Turkiye. The plans are to begin work on the construction of the nuclear units by the end of this year, the company said. It is planned that "before the end of July, a core melt localization device will be delivered to the construction site — the first large-sized cargo that will arrive in Paks from Russia."
Russia, Hungary to Begin Construction of Paks-2 NPP's Power Units by End-2024 - Rosatom

16:43 GMT 17.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / ATTILA KISBENEDEKA general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest (File)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Hungary plan to begin the construction of power units at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by the end of this year, the engineering division of state corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto held talks in Turkiye.

"The parties noted the high level of implementation of the Paks-2 NPP project, which was achieved thanks to joint effective work with the Hungarian customer for the construction of future power units built according to the Russian design of III+ generation nuclear power plants," the statement says.

The plans are to begin work on the construction of the nuclear units by the end of this year, the company said.
It is planned that "before the end of July, a core melt localization device will be delivered to the construction site — the first large-sized cargo that will arrive in Paks from Russia."
