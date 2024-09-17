https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/second-trump-assassination-attempt-us-sanctions-rt-missouri-execution-debacle-1120170777.html
Second Trump Assassination Attempt? US Sanctions RT, Missouri Execution Debacle
Second Trump Assassination Attempt? US Sanctions RT, Missouri Execution Debacle
A suspect is in custody after what might prove to be another attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life. 17.09.2024, Sputnik International
Second Trump Assassination Attempt? US Sanctions RT, Missouri Execution Debacle
A suspect is in custody after what might prove to be another attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life.
Scholar, journalist, and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the sanctions announced Friday on Sputnik and RT's parent organizations, whether the sanctions are truly about espionage and money laundering or about politics, and how the US has no problem obscuring its own influence operations targeting China.Author, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses what is being investigated as a second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, this crime's place in historical context, the suspect's strange political background, whether a second assassination attempt means that anything more is afoot than unwell people wanting to commit violence, and why the US hasn't seen more presidential assassination attempts in recent years.Retired Army colonel and retired State Department official Ann Wright discusses a successful attack on Israel by the Ansar Allah government in Yemen, why Israel is protesting arrest warrants not yet issued by the International Criminal Court for its officials, the significance of reported plans by the US to finally withdraw troops from Iraq, and how the government of Turkey has responded to the death of one of its citizens at the hands of the IDF.Founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses an unconstitutional search of a female visitor by corrections officers at a California prison, how such searches are used to discourage visiting, the scheduled execution of a man who has been excluded as a suspect for the murder he was convicted of, why there seems to be no mechanism for overriding legal processes when they have come to the wrong conclusion, the frequency with which the US nearly executes innocent people, and how both main parties have embraced the death penalty.The Misfits also discuss some of the many organizations founded by Ryan Routh, suspected of trying to assassinate Donald Trump, as well as some more high-profile resignations in New York City and why the US Congress hasn't passed a budget bill yet.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Second Trump Assassination Attempt? US Sanctions RT, Missouri Execution Debacle
A suspect is in custody after what might prove to be another attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life.
Scholar, journalist, and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the sanctions announced Friday on Sputnik and RT’s parent organizations, whether the sanctions are truly about espionage and money laundering or about politics, and how the US has no problem obscuring its own influence operations targeting China.
Author, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses what is being investigated as a second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, this crime’s place in historical context, the suspect’s strange political background, whether a second assassination attempt means that anything more is afoot than unwell people wanting to commit violence, and why the US hasn’t seen more presidential assassination attempts in recent years.
Retired Army colonel and retired State Department official Ann Wright discusses a successful attack on Israel by the Ansar Allah government in Yemen, why Israel is protesting arrest warrants not yet issued by the International Criminal Court for its officials, the significance of reported plans by the US to finally withdraw troops from Iraq, and how the government of Turkey has responded to the death of one of its citizens at the hands of the IDF.
Founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses an unconstitutional search of a female visitor by corrections officers at a California prison, how such searches are used to discourage visiting, the scheduled execution of a man who has been excluded as a suspect for the murder he was convicted of, why there seems to be no mechanism for overriding legal processes when they have come to the wrong conclusion, the frequency with which the US nearly executes innocent people, and how both main parties have embraced the death penalty.
The Misfits also discuss some of the many organizations founded by Ryan Routh, suspected of trying to assassinate Donald Trump, as well as some more high-profile resignations in New York City and why the US Congress hasn’t passed a budget bill yet.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM