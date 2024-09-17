https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/syrian-terrorists-and-ukrainian-militants-form-symbiotic-relationship-1120181074.html

Syrian Terrorists and Ukrainian Militants Form 'Symbiotic Relationship'

Syrian Terrorists and Ukrainian Militants Form 'Symbiotic Relationship'

Sputnik International

Cooperation between the Ukrainian military and Syrian organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* (HTS) is hardly a surprise, says veteran international consultant and retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen

2024-09-17T18:39+0000

2024-09-17T18:39+0000

2024-09-17T18:39+0000

analysis

earl rasmussen

russia

ukraine

syria

cia

hayat tahrir al-sham

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119822137_25:0:3666:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd4922e5d3f263ecd2f18a8434aca78.jpg

“If we look at HTS history, formerly they were Al-Nusra [Front]*, aligned with al-Qaeda* and they were beneficiaries of Timber Sycamore weapons coming from Libya into anti Assad rebels, into Syria along with CIA training. So, there's kind of a symbiotic type of relationship,” he says, adding that there are “CIA connections on both sides.”The objectives shared by the Syrian group and the Ukrainian militants are to “counter Russian influence” and to “weaken the Russian forces,” Rasmussen suggests.On one hand, he explains, the US is “very upset that Russia intervened” in the Syrian conflict and dashed any hopes of their groups overthrowing the government of Bashar Assad.On the other hand, there is the Ukrainian conflict where things do not go well for Kiev, with the latter now desperately looking for “other ways to kind of divert the attention of the Russians.”According to him, there are American neocons who cling to this “fantasy,” and that he believes it is a “continuation” of Washington’s desire to create problems for Russia by ousting Assad.“At the same time, [the US] have a desire to weaken Russia in the Ukraine area and weaken Russia overall. So, the joint concept that’s supported on both of them is to weaken Russia - is to divert forces away from things, to weaken Russia to ultimately obtain their objectives,” he speculates.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/russias-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-and-how-it-is-progressing-1105665248.html

russia

ukraine

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine syrian terrorists, tahrir al-sham ukraine, ukraine syria cia