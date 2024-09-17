https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/ukrainian-instructors-arrived-in-idlib-to-train-terrorists-to-make-drones---syrian-source-1120173157.html

Ukrainian Instructors Arrived in Idlib to Train Terrorists to Make Drones - Syrian Source

A source from Syria tells Sputnik that 250 Ukrainian instructors have arrived in the Syrian city of Idlib to train terrorists in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"There is confirmed information that the number of Ukrainian instructors who have already arrived in Idlib has reached 250 people. They have been distributed among production facilities in the city of Idlib and in the Jisir al-Shughur region," the source said, specifying that the instructors are training in the production and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles.Meanwhile, Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that the head of Ukraine's intelligence services, Kyrylo Budanov, has been in consistent contact with the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, attempting to recruit fighters to join the Ukrainian armed forces.*banned in Russia as a terrorist organization

