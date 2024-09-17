International
Trump Says US Will Get Along Well With Russia, China After He Wins Election
Trump Says US Will Get Along Well With Russia, China After He Wins Election
Trump Says US Will Get Along Well With Russia, China After He Wins Election
Former US President and current Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump, said that the US will "get along great" with China and Russia if he is elected in November.
"I don't know that they're enemies. I think we'll get along great with China. I think we'll get along great with Russia. I want to get Russia to settle up in Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with blogger Farouk Sarmad, which was broadcast on X. The US presidential election will be held on November 5, Trump is competing for the post with incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. It is premature to assess the readiness of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to become a mediator in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to wait until the end of the US presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
Trump Says US Will Get Along Well With Russia, China After He Wins Election

02:50 GMT 17.09.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if he won the election, Washington would get along well with Moscow and Beijing.
"I don't know that they're enemies. I think we'll get along great with China. I think we'll get along great with Russia. I want to get Russia to settle up in Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with blogger Farouk Sarmad, which was broadcast on X.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5, Trump is competing for the post with incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.
World
Trump in Call With Zelensky Says He Will Resolve Ukraine Conflict If Elected in November
It is premature to assess the readiness of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to become a mediator in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to wait until the end of the US presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
