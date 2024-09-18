https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/air-defense-repelling-massive-drones-attack-over-russias-toropets---authorities-1120184711.html

Air Defense Repelling Massive Drones Attack Over Russia’s Toropets - Authorities

Local authorities partially evacuated the local region after a massive drone attack on the town of Toropets in the Tver Region. The attack reportedly started a fire.

Earlier on Wednesday, the regional government said that a fire broke out in Toropets after air defense forces shot down drones. In addition, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from areas where the air defense is working and firefighting is underway.

