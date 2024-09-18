https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/air-defense-repelling-massive-drones-attack-over-russias-toropets---authorities-1120184711.html
Air Defense Repelling Massive Drones Attack Over Russia’s Toropets - Authorities
Local authorities partially evacuated the local region after a massive drone attack on the town of Toropets in the Tver Region. The attack reportedly started a fire.
Earlier on Wednesday, the regional government said that a fire broke out in Toropets after air defense forces shot down drones. In addition, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from areas where the air defense is working and firefighting is underway.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense repels a massive drone attack in the Russian town of Toropets, located in the Tver Region, with the local authorities deciding to partially evacuate the population from affected areas, the regional government said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the regional government said that a fire broke out in Toropets after air defense forces shot down drones.
"In Toropets, the Tver Region, the process of extinguishing a fire is underway at the site of the drone debris fall, air defense forces continue to repel a massive drone attack in the skies above the city," the government said on Telegram.
In addition, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from areas where the air defense is working and firefighting is underway.