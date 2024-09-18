International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/air-defense-repelling-massive-drones-attack-over-russias-toropets---authorities-1120184711.html
Air Defense Repelling Massive Drones Attack Over Russia’s Toropets - Authorities
Air Defense Repelling Massive Drones Attack Over Russia’s Toropets - Authorities
Sputnik International
Local authorities partially evacuated the local region after a massive drone attack on the town of Toropets in the Tver Region. The attack reportedly started a fire.
2024-09-18T03:18+0000
2024-09-18T03:18+0000
russia
tver region
russia
newsfeed
drone attack
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
Earlier on Wednesday, the regional government said that a fire broke out in Toropets after air defense forces shot down drones. In addition, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from areas where the air defense is working and firefighting is underway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/nine-year-old-child-killed-in-nighttime-drone-attack-in-moscow-region---governor-1120092467.html
tver region
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
toropets attack, drone attack inside russia, tver region attacked
toropets attack, drone attack inside russia, tver region attacked

Air Defense Repelling Massive Drones Attack Over Russia’s Toropets - Authorities

03:18 GMT 18.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense repels a massive drone attack in the Russian town of Toropets, located in the Tver Region, with the local authorities deciding to partially evacuate the population from affected areas, the regional government said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the regional government said that a fire broke out in Toropets after air defense forces shot down drones.
"In Toropets, the Tver Region, the process of extinguishing a fire is underway at the site of the drone debris fall, air defense forces continue to repel a massive drone attack in the skies above the city," the government said on Telegram.
In addition, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from areas where the air defense is working and firefighting is underway.
A view shows a damaged car following a reported drone attack in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2024
Russia
Woman Killed, 3 People Injured in Drone Attack Outside Moscow
10 September, 03:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала