French National Assembly Bureau Approves Motion to Repeal Pension Reform

The Bureau of the National Assembly, the French parliament's lower house, has validated a motion to repeal the controversial pension reform that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64, the National Rally said on Wednesday.

"The first step toward the abolition of the unjust pension reform: the Bureau of the National Assembly has judged our bill admissible," the right-wing party's parliamentary group said on X. The National Rally's initiative will now be discussed in the Social Affairs Committee before going to parliament on October 31. Le Figaro newspaper reported that the bureau had backed the motion despite the left holding a majority in the Assembly's 22-seat decision-making body. French left-wing party France Unbowed said it would seek the repeal of the pension reform after the law was pushed through the parliament without a vote and despite popular protests held across the country. More than a million people, unhappy with the reform, protested in France from January to June 2023. The bill on a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 went into effect in September of that year.

