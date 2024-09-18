https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/moscow-hosts-brics-urban-future-forum-1120185417.html
Moscow Hosts BRICS Urban Future Forum
Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina earlier said that the forum’s participants were due to discuss various trends pertaining to the development of modern cities.
BRICS include Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia.
The 2024 Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum kicks off in Moscow on September 18 in a two-day event that brings together more than 5,000 participants from over 30 countries.
The event, also known as the BRICS Urban Future Forum, is attended by managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists, as well as members of the scientific community and public organizations from former Soviet republics, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
They will participate in the discussion "with political and business decision-makers to help identify growth areas and create synergies among BRICS cities, organizations and companies," according to the forum’s website.
This year’s forum is being held under the "Harmonious Development: The Future of BRICS Megacities" slogan. One of the goals is to promote leadership practices of Moscow city management to foreign markets. Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.
BRICS include Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia.