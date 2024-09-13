https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/brics-innovation-forum-in-moscow-to-bring-together-representatives-of-more-than-30-countries-1120132786.html

BRICS Innovation Forum in Moscow to Bring Together Representatives of More Than 30 Countries

The Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum dedicated to the future of the bloc’s megacities will be held in Moscow on September 18-19.

The forum will bring together managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists, members of the scientific community, and public organizations from more than 30 countries, Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said.The forum will be held in the concert hall in Moscow's Zaryadye Park. Robotization of enterprises, digital tools in construction, and transport of the future will be discussed on September 18.Leaders of BRICS cities will highlight the key trends that will determine megacity development. On September 19, experts are set to talk about new professions that will appear in the near future, methods of introducing artificial intelligence into the media industry, and modern formats of tourism.A plenary session titled "Map of the Future. Solutions and Strategies of Leading Cities of Technological Development." will be held.Moreover, on the last day of the forum at Zaryadye, a rating of smart megacities in BRICS countries for 2024 will be presented.

