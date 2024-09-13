https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/brics-innovation-forum-in-moscow-to-bring-together-representatives-of-more-than-30-countries-1120132786.html
BRICS Innovation Forum in Moscow to Bring Together Representatives of More Than 30 Countries
The Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum dedicated to the future of the bloc’s megacities will be held in Moscow on September 18-19.
The forum will bring together managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists, members of the scientific community, and public organizations from more than 30 countries, Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said.The forum will be held in the concert hall in Moscow's Zaryadye Park. Robotization of enterprises, digital tools in construction, and transport of the future will be discussed on September 18.Leaders of BRICS cities will highlight the key trends that will determine megacity development. On September 19, experts are set to talk about new professions that will appear in the near future, methods of introducing artificial intelligence into the media industry, and modern formats of tourism.A plenary session titled "Map of the Future. Solutions and Strategies of Leading Cities of Technological Development." will be held.Moreover, on the last day of the forum at Zaryadye, a rating of smart megacities in BRICS countries for 2024 will be presented.
The Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum dedicated to the future of the bloc’s megacities will be held in Moscow on September 18-19.
The forum will bring together managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists, members of the scientific community, and public organizations from more than 30 countries, Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said.
"The capital will be visited by delegations from countries such as China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan. The participants of the business program will also be heads of megacities – Kuala Lumpur, Bangalore, Tehran, Doha, and others. Together they will discuss trends in the development of modern cities. At the same time, colleagues will see the best practices of Moscow, our infrastructure and technological achievements," Natalia Sergunina said.
The forum will be held in the concert hall in Moscow's Zaryadye Park.
Robotization of enterprises, digital tools in construction, and transport of the future will be discussed on September 18.
Leaders of BRICS
cities will highlight the key trends that will determine megacity development.
On September 19, experts are set to talk about new professions that will appear in the near future, methods of introducing artificial intelligence
into the media industry, and modern formats of tourism.
A plenary session titled "Map of the Future. Solutions and Strategies of Leading Cities of Technological Development." will be held.
Moreover, on the last day of the forum at Zaryadye, a rating of smart megacities in BRICS countries for 2024 will be presented.
In addition to participating in plenary sessions, foreign experts will visit the Skolkovo Innovation Center, VDNKh, and other landmark metropolitan facilities. The event will also include the BRICS Green Cities Forum dedicated to ecology.