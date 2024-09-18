https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/trump-says-he-will-meet-with-indias-prime-minister-modi-next-week-1120184960.html

Trump Says He Will Meet With India's Prime Minister Modi Next Week

Trump Says He Will Meet With India's Prime Minister Modi Next Week

Sputnik International

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

2024-09-18T03:58+0000

2024-09-18T03:58+0000

2024-09-18T03:59+0000

world

donald trump

narendra modi

viktor orban

michigan

nato

newsfeed

india

us

hungary

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107803/18/1078031832_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9dd788a58027eb89a3999b4033dc41.jpg

“He happens to be coming to meet me next week,” Trump said at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday. “And Modi he’s fantastic.”Modi is not the first world leader to meet with Trump during his campaign. In July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban travelled to Mar-a-Lago to visit Trump after the NATO summit in Washington DC.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/hungarys-orban-to-meet-with-trump-in-florida-this-evening---source-1119343936.html

michigan

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

modi and trump, trump meets with world leaders, india and trump