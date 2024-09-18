https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/trump-says-he-will-meet-with-indias-prime-minister-modi-next-week-1120184960.html
Trump Says He Will Meet With India's Prime Minister Modi Next Week
03:58 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 18.09.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he would meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.
“He happens to be coming to meet me next week,” Trump said at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday. “And Modi he’s fantastic.”
Modi is not the first world leader to meet with Trump during his campaign. In July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban travelled to Mar-a-Lago to visit Trump after the NATO summit in Washington DC.