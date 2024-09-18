https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/venezuela-sends-protest-note-to-eu-over-borrells-statements---foreign-ministry-1120185078.html
Venezuela Sends Protest Note to EU Over Borrell's Statements - Foreign Ministry
Venezuela Sends Protest Note to EU Over Borrell's Statements - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan government sent a note of protest to the EU against the interference of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the affairs of Venezuela.
2024-09-18T04:02+0000
2024-09-18T04:02+0000
2024-09-18T04:13+0000
americas
josep borrell
nicolas maduro
venezuela
spain
european union (eu)
venezuelan foreign ministry
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119589875_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f97baff73ab1a86586657ce39fb7cdbb.jpg
"I handed a note of protest to the head of the European Union delegation, Rachel Roumet, after the ongoing interventionist statements of High Representative Josep Borrell. Venezuela respects itself, we will no longer tolerate interference in our country, the European Union must address its problems, [and] its plans against our democracy have failed as always," Godoy said on X on Tuesday. On Sunday, Borrell called the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a dictatorship and authoritarian regime. On Thursday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles described at a public event Maduro's government as a "dictatorship," claiming that it had caused mass migration from the Latin American country. In response to that, Venezuela recalled its ambassador to Spain and summoned the head of the Spanish diplomatic mission in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuelan parliamentary speaker Jorge Rodriguez called on lawmakers to pass a resolution to immediately sever diplomatic and trade relations with Spain after the Spanish congress urged the government to recognize former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the Venezuelan president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/us-arrest-of-maduros-plane-shows-disregard-for-international-norms---moscow-1120002752.html
americas
venezuela
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119589875_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59b9a78ac44a4d27350504ab89373059.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maduro presidency, maduro vs the eu, who has condemned maduro, venezuela sends letter to eu
maduro presidency, maduro vs the eu, who has condemned maduro, venezuela sends letter to eu
Venezuela Sends Protest Note to EU Over Borrell's Statements - Foreign Ministry
04:02 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 18.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government sent a note of protest to the EU delegation in Caracas against the interference of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the affairs of the Latin American country, the Vice Minister for European Affairs of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Coromoto Godoy, said.
"I handed a note of protest to the head of the European Union delegation, Rachel Roumet, after the ongoing interventionist statements of High Representative Josep Borrell. Venezuela respects itself, we will no longer tolerate interference in our country, the European Union must address its problems, [and] its plans against our democracy have failed as always,"
Godoy said on X
on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Borrell called the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a dictatorship and authoritarian regime.
On Thursday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles described at a public event Maduro's government as a "dictatorship," claiming that it had caused mass migration from the Latin American country. In response to that, Venezuela recalled its ambassador to Spain and summoned the head of the Spanish diplomatic mission in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuelan parliamentary speaker Jorge Rodriguez called on lawmakers to pass a resolution to immediately sever diplomatic and trade relations with Spain after the Spanish congress urged the government to recognize former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the Venezuelan president.