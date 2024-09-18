https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/venezuela-sends-protest-note-to-eu-over-borrells-statements---foreign-ministry-1120185078.html

Venezuela Sends Protest Note to EU Over Borrell's Statements - Foreign Ministry

The Venezuelan government sent a note of protest to the EU against the interference of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the affairs of Venezuela.

"I handed a note of protest to the head of the European Union delegation, Rachel Roumet, after the ongoing interventionist statements of High Representative Josep Borrell. Venezuela respects itself, we will no longer tolerate interference in our country, the European Union must address its problems, [and] its plans against our democracy have failed as always," Godoy said on X on Tuesday. On Sunday, Borrell called the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a dictatorship and authoritarian regime. On Thursday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles described at a public event Maduro's government as a "dictatorship," claiming that it had caused mass migration from the Latin American country. In response to that, Venezuela recalled its ambassador to Spain and summoned the head of the Spanish diplomatic mission in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuelan parliamentary speaker Jorge Rodriguez called on lawmakers to pass a resolution to immediately sever diplomatic and trade relations with Spain after the Spanish congress urged the government to recognize former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the Venezuelan president.

