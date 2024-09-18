https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/world-innovation-award-2024-honors-global-leaders-in-sustainable-urban-development-1120204071.html

World Innovation Award 2024 Honors Global Leaders in Sustainable Urban Development

At the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow, the World Innovation Award 2024 ceremony honored leaders in urban innovation from BRICS countries. The awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainable development through innovative solutions.

The ceremony took place at Zaryadye Park, with winners in the following categories:The prestigious event highlights the importance of innovation in achieving sustainable development goals, with the winners serving as examples of best practices and inspiration for other countries and regions.The 2024 Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum kicks off in Moscow on September 18, in a two-day event that brings together more than 5,000 participants from over 30 countries.The event, also known as the BRICS Urban Future Forum, is attended by managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists and members of the scientific community and public organizations from former Soviet republics, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.This year’s forum has the theme of "Harmonious Development: The Future of BRICS Megacities".One of the goals is to promote the leadership practices of the Moscow city government to foreign markets. Sputnik is the forum’s media partner.BRICS include Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia.Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.

