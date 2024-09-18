International
World Innovation Award 2024 Honors Global Leaders in Sustainable Urban Development
World Innovation Award 2024 Honors Global Leaders in Sustainable Urban Development
At the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow, the World Innovation Award 2024 ceremony honored leaders in urban innovation from BRICS countries. The awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainable development through innovative solutions.
The ceremony took place at Zaryadye Park, with winners in the following categories:The prestigious event highlights the importance of innovation in achieving sustainable development goals, with the winners serving as examples of best practices and inspiration for other countries and regions.The 2024 Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum kicks off in Moscow on September 18, in a two-day event that brings together more than 5,000 participants from over 30 countries.The event, also known as the BRICS Urban Future Forum, is attended by managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists and members of the scientific community and public organizations from former Soviet republics, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.This year's forum has the theme of "Harmonious Development: The Future of BRICS Megacities".One of the goals is to promote the leadership practices of the Moscow city government to foreign markets. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.BRICS include Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia.Sputnik is the forum's general information partner.
At the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow, the World Innovation Award ceremony honored leaders in urban innovation from BRICS countries. The awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainable development through innovative solutions.
The ceremony took place at Zaryadye Park, with winners in the following categories:
Good Health and Well-Being: Mansour Ajran al-Buainain, Director of Doha Municipality, Qatar
Clean Water and Sanitation: Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Governor of the Capital Governorate, Bahrain
Affordable and Clean Energy: Mansur Yavas, Mayor of Ankara, Turkiye
Decent Work and Economic Growth: Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, India
Partnerships for Goals: Yanet Hernández Pérez, Governor of Havana, Cuba
Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure: Alreza Zakani, Mayor of Tehran, Iran
Reduced Inequalities: Eldar Aziz oglu Azizov, Mayor of Baku, Azerbaijan
Sustainable Cities and Communities: Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, Russia
The prestigious event highlights the importance of innovation in achieving sustainable development goals, with the winners serving as examples of best practices and inspiration for other countries and regions.
The 2024 Cloud City BRICS International Innovation Forum kicks off in Moscow on September 18, in a two-day event that brings together more than 5,000 participants from over 30 countries.
The event, also known as the BRICS Urban Future Forum, is attended by managers, entrepreneurs, urbanists and members of the scientific community and public organizations from former Soviet republics, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
This year’s forum has the theme of "Harmonious Development: The Future of BRICS Megacities".
One of the goals is to promote the leadership practices of the Moscow city government to foreign markets. Sputnik is the forum’s media partner.
BRICS include Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia.
Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.
