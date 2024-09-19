Delay in IMF-Russia Consultations Preceded by ‘Heated’ Argument Between IMF, EU - Reports

International
The delay in the start of consultations between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Russia was preceded by a "heated" argument between IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and ministers of several EU countries, a British newspaper reported, citing a source.
The newspaper reported that Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, as well as Iceland and Norway, had previously sent a letter to the organization expressing dissatisfaction with the decision to hold consultations with Russia. The signatories also spoke out on Saturday during a meeting of EU finance ministers, which escalated into a "heated discussion" with Georgieva, the report noted on Wednesday, adding that the IMF managing director defended her decision to send a mission to Russia.On Wednesday, IMF Executive Director Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik that the IMF postponed the planned consultations with Russia on the economic situation indefinitely. An IMF spokesperson later told Sputnik that consultations with Russia were postponed "while we gather all the necessary data and analysis for a rigorous consultation."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The delay in the start of consultations between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Russia was preceded by a "heated" argument between IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and ministers of several EU countries, a British newspaper reported, citing a source.
The newspaper reported that Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, as well as Iceland and Norway, had previously sent a letter to the organization expressing dissatisfaction with the decision to hold consultations with Russia.
The signatories also spoke out on Saturday during a meeting of EU finance ministers, which escalated into a "heated discussion" with Georgieva, the report noted on Wednesday, adding that the IMF managing director defended her decision to send a mission to Russia.
On Wednesday, IMF Executive Director Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik that the IMF postponed the planned consultations with Russia on the economic situation indefinitely. An IMF spokesperson later told Sputnik that consultations with Russia were postponed "while we gather all the necessary data and analysis for a rigorous consultation."
