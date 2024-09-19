https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/french-president-rejects-ministerial-candidates-proposed-by-new-prime-minister--reports-1120207239.html

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected a list of ministers proposed by the newly appointed prime minister, Michel Barnier, considering it "monochrome," as it had a considerable number of representatives of the right-wing Republicans party, of which Barnier is a member, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In Barnier’s proposed version, the Republicans' representatives would have taken up a quarter to a third of the government positions, including key posts such as the interior minister, justice minister and economy minister, while the party has only 47 seats in the 577-seat parliament, the report read. The newspaper reported that the issue of the composition of the government had affected, in recent days, the relations between the head of state and the prime minister. The sources from the presidential office said that although Macron allowed Barnier to decide the composition of the government, he emphasized the importance of achieving national unity and political balance. The president is concerned that a possible vote of no confidence leading to Barnier’s resignation could undermine his own presidency, the sources close to Macron told the newspaper. In the snap parliamentary elections in July, the left-wing New Popular Front bloc won the majority of votes, receiving 182 seats out of 577. Macron's Together coalition came in second, receiving 168 seats in the National Assembly. The right-wing National Rally party with its allies from the Republicans Party became the third force in parliament with 143 seats.

